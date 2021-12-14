Snake rescuer Nick Evans is once again giving social media users something to hiss about after he posted about his latest rescue

Evans said he received a call from a concerned resident who said they had trapped a 2.2-metre mamba in a fridge in their storeroom

Evans was able to rescue the snake but social media users could not help reacting sarcastically to a poster seen in the background with the face of former President Jacob Zuma on it

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Well-known snake Rescuer Nick Evans from Durban has caught yet another black mamba and peeps are reacting wildly to it. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Well-known snake Rescuer Nick Evans from Durban is hot on the heels of mambas in Durban this season. Evans caught a total of five mambas last week and his latest one was in Clare Estate in Durban.

He said he got a phone call about a black mamba while running around catching others in the neighbourhood.

Evans said the Clare Estate resident said he did not have to escape the property because the snake was trapped in a fridge.

He detailed how the residents made the sssneaky discovery.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“One of the residents went to fetch something from the fridge, which was being used for storage, when he discovered the snake. They shut it and tied it, effectively trapping the mamba.”

Evans said described the catch as “pretty straightforward."

“Not a big mamba, about 2.2m in length, which had eaten (most likely a rat). It was a strange scenario.”

Social media reacted with a few tongue-in-cheek comments after seeing the images that he posted.

The images show the fridge the snake was trapped in but in the background Mzansi could see something more 'insidious', according to some people: a poster with the face of former President Jacob Zuma emblazoned on it.

Amanda Jane Argall quipped:

"An open and shut case!"

Carolina Van Heerden had a good laugh:

"Hahahaha, maybe he was looking for a fridge tart to eat. Snakes can also be funny. Keep safe Nick."

Melanie Reah said:

"The state of that place is shocking. No wonder it wants to hide away there."

Lexstik Becyad commented on the cleanliness of the storeroom the snake was discovered in.

"I am not impressed by this place, it is very filthy!"

Chan Mehilal joked:

"That's what happens when you vote ANC."

Snake rescuer Nick Evans catches 3 large black mambas in different parts of KZN in 1 day

Earlier, Briefly News reported that snake rescuer Nick Evans was having a busy "mamba summer".

Evans had to rescue three black mambas in various parts of KZN, all in one day! He started off in the Reservoir Hills area before having to make his way to the suburb of Westville.

He ended his day off by rescuing a fully fed mamba in the small community of Mount Moreland. The last catch of the day involved Evans making his way into a pigeon loft where the black mamba had already feasted on three chicks.

Evans shared that this is proof that black mambas' instincts' do not involve biting a human unless they are given no choice in the matter.

Source: Briefly.co.za