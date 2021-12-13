Nick Evans, Durban's snake rescuer, had a busy day on Sunday as he rescued three black mambas

Evans started his day in Reservoir Hills where he got a call to rescue a mamba in Westville and he finally concluded his day in Mount Moreland

Evans shared a series of images of the black mambas that he rescued throughout Durban with a long caption about his day

Snake rescuer Nick Evans says that he is having a busy "mamba summer". Evans had to rescue three black mambas in various parts of KZN, all in one day! He started off in the Reservoir Hills area before having to make his way to the suburb of Westville.

He ended his day off by rescuing a fully fed mamba in the small community of Mount Moreland. The last catch of the day involved Evans making his way into a pigeon loft where the black mamba had already feasted on three chicks.

He shared that the owner of the property spotted the serpent as it slithered through his legs. Evans shared that this is proof that black mambas' instincts' do not involve biting a human unless they are given no choice in the matter.

Below are some of the comments he received:

June Welch said:

"Wow, congratulations Nick. It is so hot. I am surprised that you have not caught more snakes in this heat. Keep up the amazing work."

Pat Marimuthu shared:

"Brave are the men with no boots but sandals on their feet."

Keshika Maharaj responded with:

"Thank God I have no plans to be in KZN this festive season."

Nuemi Kelly wrote:

"Wow! They are huge, Nick! They seem to be in full swing now."

Bob Hopkin commented:

"With the utmost respect, I love that you are protecting them. People are scared of them and would rather just kill them but I have loved them all my life. I had a baby prairie rattler I would kiss on the face."

Juliet Julez Khubone added:

"They have such cute faces."

