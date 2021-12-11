“Nice Xmas Decoration”: SA in Love With Snake Who’s Got All the Christmas Spirit

One local snake hunter has captured our imagination after finding a boomslang in a local families Christmas tree

It seems the animal, known for spending its time in tall trees, mistook to decoration for its home

Mzansi was in the comments section laughing at the snake for it silly mistake

A local snake rescuer, Gerrie Heyns recently headed online to share his latest holiday catch- A one-meter boomslang stuck in one family's Christmas tree.

It seems the slippery snake lost its way, clearly mistaking the cheerful holiday decoration for their home. The intimidating farm animal had no plans of moving out but was eventually safely removed by Heyns.

"I received a call for a snake in someone's home on a farm. They sent me two photos and I couldn't believe my eyes! Yes... Boomslang in their Christmas tree!"

"It was 62km from Montagu and I told them to not bother it and keep their eyes on the snake. It was a rural farm area and it took me about 90min to get there."

"When I got there the snake was still in the Christmas tree. Nevertheless, she got safely removed and I will release her tomorrow. When I drove home it was starting to get dark already," he wrote.

Most people were happy to see the creature removed, despite the silly error on its part.

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

Mikey McCartney said:

"On the thirteenth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me - a boomslang in a Christmas tree.."

Byrone Billings said:

"At least that boomslang had the Christmas spirit. Looks like a happy snake who mistook the decorations for an 80's disco."

Rita Fredi Ruf said:

"Nice Christmas decorations haha."

Chani Dreyer said:

"It's Santas helper... Gorgeous."

