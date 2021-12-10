Durban-based Nick Evans was caught off-guard when he had to rescue two black Mamba's from two homes in the same suburb

Durban locals were stunned by the news and said it heralded the start of snake season in the province

Social media users had many questions for Evans and one joked that he would not be moving to Durban due to the snakes

Durban homeowners got a slithering fright as two mambas were spotted in same neighbourhood. Images: Chris Evans/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Catching snakes is ssslippery business and Durban-based snake rescuer Nick Evans knows that all too well.

Evans caused a stir on social media when he told users he at two separate homes in Westville in Durban.

“And just after 10am, I got my first mamba call of the day. It was at a property in Dawncliffe in Westville. Warren Dick kindly went out on my behalf but was struggling to extract it. When I arrived a little while later, I could see why. The mamba was under a wendy house, with access on only two sides, and the spaces were narrow. Underneath were many bricks, making seeing the mamba difficult,” he said.

Evans was still trying to extract the one mamba when he received a call about another mamba sighting across the road.

“I could not believe it when the caller explained where she lived. It was literally opposite the property where I currently was,” he said.

Evans ran across the road to investigate the complaint.

“It was believed to be a black mamba. The homeowner went into the domestic worker's bathroom to fill up a water bottle. While doing so, the mamba came slithering in through the window, which of course was almost right next to her! That must have been quite a sight.

"She did well to get out the room quickly, seal it up and shut the window from the outside. Not that the mamba had interest in biting. If it did, it very likely would have succeeded,” he posted.

Evans managed to catch the mambas and save the day.

“Amazing. This happened to me recently, for the first time, where two mambas were in the same road, at opposite properties, at the same time. Now again?! Wow!”

Social media users were quick to show their disbelief.

“I worked in Dawncliffe for a few years. I am amazed and very thankful that the only snake I saw there was a herald,” said Angela Cuthbert.

Another user said:

“Wow Nick, what an eventful and happy day for you. Please keep safe.”

Sibonelo Mkhasibe said:

“Always Westville. Never buying property there. Forget it.”

Jennae Bezuidenhout said:

"I would have fainted on the spot! What happens if you get bitten, what is the procedure?

Pearl Foord reacted:

“Just had our first snake visit this season. A beautiful green bush snake in very good condition. Poor thing only wanted to get to the bush as quickly as it could. Sometimes it looks like they float on air when they go over open spaces. Hope it escaped from the mongooses who had been visiting for their usual treat of some dog biscuits."

