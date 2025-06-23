A young man working as a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver shared a video of himself and other drivers showing off their cool dance moves

The men were still in their black and teal Checkers-branded uniforms when they grooved to the beat

Many social media users enjoyed the clip, with one person saying the video should have been an advertisement for the supermarket company

A group of Checkers Sixty60 drivers decided to show off their dance moves. Images: banana._sa

Checkers Sixty60 drivers brought a smile to people's faces when a few of them got together to show off their infectious dancing skills while still in their uniforms.

Revving up the dance moves

A TikTok user and one of the drivers, @banana._sa, recently shared on his account a video of himself and a few of the men in black and teal, located in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, taking a break from the road and getting their groove on.

The helmeted driver, who is the account holder as confirmed in the comment section, even got low while holding onto his bike and showed off his fancy footwork.

How to become a Checkers Sixty60 driver

To form part of the Checkers Sixty60 delivery team, interested parties need to apply via Pingo, a last-mile delivery company partnered with Checkers.

The following are the requirements for people 18 years or older:

Valid documents such as a driver's licence, South African work permit or a South African ID card or document.

A functional Android mobile device with roaming data.

A functional and roadworthy vehicle or motorcycle.

A Grade 12 or equivalent NQF Level 4 certificate with good verbal skills.

Be able to communicate effectively and professionally in English.

According to the Pingo website, standard load boxes are branded with their client's logo. Image: @checkers_sixty60

Mzansi enjoys the dancing drivers

With over 100 000 likes, thousands of social media users headed to the post's comment section to show interest in the moves, while also joking that the dancing was the reason for the late delivery.

Content creator and teacher Mrs Bullock was one of the app users who saw the video and told the gents:

"I want to jam with you."

An entertained @sphume334 exclaimed:

"This should be an ad!"

@only1white_ said with laughter:

"I'm still waiting on my groceries. It's been 61 minutes."

@ongezwasidumo21 told the online community:

"Now we are all going to be crushing on the Sixty60 guy."

@sincerely_siya shared with the public:

"Let’s make this viral. Checkers needs to see this."

A positive @mvelase0123 commented:

"The true definition of happiness is free, and life is what you make of it."

Curious about one of the dance moves, @isabellaoctober asked:

"How do you do that running thing?"

Take a look at the dancing drivers in the TikTok video below:

