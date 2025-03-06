A video of a determined Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver navigating through flooded roads during heavy rainfall has garnered massive respect from South Africans

A delivery driver's unwavering dedication to his job has captured the attention of South Africans after a video showed him navigating flooded roads during heavy rainfall to complete his Checkers Sixty60 deliveries.

Content creator @TymerEligrand shared the clip of the determined driver powering through water-logged streets on his delivery scooter despite the torrential downpour affecting various areas across South Africa. The video highlights how the driver continued to drive to ensure he delivered within the promised 60-minute window regardless of the challenging conditions, showcasing the resilience required in the demanding delivery industry.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Sixty60's on-time promise

Checkers Sixty60 has gained popularity in South Africa for its commitment to delivering groceries within 60 minutes of ordering. The service allows customers to conveniently shop over 23,000 products via smartphone and have their items delivered quickly to their doorstep.

The company markets itself as South Africa's fastest grocery delivery service, with delivery fees starting at R35. Their service guarantee, "It's great or it's free," promises free delivery if any issues occur with the order. For frequent users, the Xtra Savings Plus monthly subscription offers unlimited free deliveries on orders over R350.

All Sixty60 orders are delivered by drivers working with Pingo, a last-mile delivery company that partners with Checkers. These drivers face various challenges daily, from traffic congestion to extreme weather conditions, as highlighted in the viral video of the driver persevering through flooded roads.

The dedication shown by the driver in the video resonated with many viewers who recognized the determination required to maintain service standards even in difficult conditions. His commitment to completing deliveries despite the flooding exemplifies the often-overlooked work ethic of delivery personnel who ensure that customers' expectations are met regardless of circumstances.

South Africans react with respect

The video sparked a wave of supportive comments from South Africans who expressed admiration for the driver's dedication and called for better recognition of delivery workers:

@Hester Ehlers voiced appreciation and concern:

"So much respect for him. They must get more money for what they do."

@Bheki Ngomane highlighted the broader perspective:

"That's what men go through everyday just to provide for their kids and their annoying wives."

@Gavin Oelrich shared a positive experience:

"I just love these guys... Dedication comes in this form... I never met a rude 60/60..."

@Shane Sing offered practical advice:

"Always remember the road is highest in the middle so the water can flow down to the side."

@OG Magubane identified the location:

"For sure this is Midrand."

@Niël Smith expressed mixed feelings:

"These poor guys work hard. They drive recklessly at times, but we are still grateful to them."

