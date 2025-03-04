One woman took to social media to share her disappointing experience with a stylish white one-sleeve dress purchased from online retailer Shein

While the dress was supposed to be tight-fitting with an elegant design featuring one sleeve and an open back, Ngubane found herself struggling with an ill-fitting garment

Commenters were divided in their reactions, with some blaming her body type rather than the retailer, while others offered helpful suggestions to salvage the outfit

One woman's Shein shopping fail went viral. Images: @ZinhleNgubane

Source: Facebook

A woman's online shopping experience turned into a fashion disaster when her Shein dress failed to match expectations, sparking debate about sizing and body types.

Content creator @ZinhleNgubane, who regularly posts personal content on Facebook, shared her frustrating experience with a Shein purchase. She ordered what was advertised as a stylish white one-sleeve dress with an open back design, but the reality fell far short of expectations.

In the video captioned:

"Shein when I catch you my dear.... Maybe I bought the wrong size," Ngubane showed how the dress fit her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While the lower portion was snug around her hips, the top part was extremely loose, failing to provide proper support or maintain the elegant silhouette shown in the advertisement. Throughout the video, she had to hold the front part of the dress to prevent wardrobe malfunctions.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

Online shopping disappointment

The incident highlights the common challenges faced by online shoppers, particularly with international retailers like Shein. Despite the company offering various sizing tools, including detailed size guides, fit finders, and model measurements, many customers still struggle to find the perfect fit.

Shein's sizing guide allows customers to view measurements in centimeters or inches and provides instructions on how to measure oneself correctly. Some product pages feature a "Check My Size" button that uses height, age, and weight information to recommend appropriate sizes. Additionally, model information is sometimes provided to give shoppers a reference point.

For customers facing similar issues, Shein offers returns within 30 days of receipt, provided items are in new condition. The first return of an order is free, though additional returns incur an 80-110 rand shipping fee. The process involves signing into your account, selecting the items to return, indicating the reason, and selecting return and refund methods before packaging the items with the original packaging.

One woman shared a video showing what she ordered from Shein and what she got. The video left many blaming her instead of the online store. Images: @ZinhleNgubane

Source: Facebook

Mixed reactions from viewers

Ngubane's shopping mishap prompted various reactions from viewers, with some defending the retailer while others offered suggestions to salvage the dress.

@TiisetsoELediga defended the retailer:

"Shein has no fault."

@MphoNdlovu offered a practical solution:

"That dress would look great on you, bofa the lose parts feela ❤️🔥🔥"

@MalumOatsII humorously took sides:

"We stand with Bra Shein in these difficult times, it has no fault this time at all..."

@MzukuWenyokemnyama provided a reality check:

"Certain dresses are for certain bodies... Let's learn that."

@KrbKharibaMogotsi shared professional insight:

"I'm a fashion designer...mI have a problem with fuller figure women who expect the thinner woman design to look fabulous on them too...they would tell you..'Why does it look like that on the picture but it does this here...' Hey, yoh, haai!!"

@TemwaniWZulu suggested perspective:

"You are lucky because how on earth does Shein make 7xl dresses 😮 be thankful."

@OmolemoKhara concluded:

"There's nothing wrong with that dress babe... You just have a different body type."

Other Shein shopping stories

Briefly News reported on a fashion-forward content creator named Ziyanda who shared her secret to successful Shein shopping by revealing four quality stores on the app that she regularly patronizes

reported on a fashion-forward content creator named Ziyanda who shared her secret to successful Shein shopping by revealing four quality stores on the app that she regularly patronizes A budget-conscious bride impressed South Africans by revealing how she pulled off a beautiful wedding without debt, including purchasing her wedding dress from Shein.

A disappointed customer went viral after sharing her extreme reaction to receiving a 40-inch wig from Shein that looked nothing like what she ordered.

Source: Briefly News