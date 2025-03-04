A woman recorded her man's kitchen sink, stacked high with dirty dishes and clogged with food residues, before moving to show other dirty areas of the house

In a video shared on TikTok, she further revealed a kitchen counter covered in takeaway boxes and crumpled paper bags, a sign of meals long eaten but never cleaned up

The clip sparked outrage online, with many social media users urging the woman to stop 'mothering' her partner and recognise his lack of effort as a sign of disregard

A woman showed off the mess left by her man in his home.

Weaponised incompetence is a toxic dynamic that can strain relationships, placing an unfair burden on one partner while the other avoids responsibility. It occurs when one person deliberately does tasks poorly, or avoids them entirely, forcing their partner to pick up the slack. This uncaring and unfair behaviour can frustrate the other partner and may lead to resentment.

A woman, TikTok user @simplytess33, shared a clip of the state of her man's home, exposing his obvious neglect of household responsibilities, unsettling many social media users.

The man leaves the home in a mess

The clip shared by @simplytess33 shows the kitchen looking like a disaster zone. The sink overflows with unwashed dishes, many covered in hardened food residues. The draining section is clogged with scraps, making it clear that leaning was not a priority. Inside the fridge, rotten bananas and expired meals sit untouched, filling the space with an unbearable stench.

The mess extends beyond the kitchen. The countertops are buried under empty takeaway containers and creased paper bags. In the bathroom, there's an unwashed toothbrush with visible toothpaste, and the shower is unusable due to a clogged drain.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA outraged by the man's lax behaviour

The clip sparked a heated discussion across social media platforms. Many users expressed anger, urging @simplytess33 to stop enabling her partner's behaviour. Others cautioned against mothering him, saying in the long run, that would be an issue as he would not understand the reason why he needs to take care of his mess.

A woman was accused of enabling her man's unhygienic ways after showing his messy home.

User @SouthEastWinter shared:

"Being single is not that bad, hey. Ke sharp. Thanks 👍🏾."

User @Alexis💕 said:

"You're better off without him sis, and that's the God honest truth. You will absolutely flourish when you get rid of him!"

User @LONDONTHEEMOGUL added:

"Don't make us feel bad for you because you won't leave! You'll clean up after it every time, lol."

User @NM🤍 said:

"Weaponised incompetence is deliberately doing something wrong to avoid ever being asked to do anything. This is not that, that’s just how the man is, which is far scarier."

User @GK_Nyambura advised:

"Don’t fix it."

User @fay fay was in disbelief, commenting:

"Toothbrush is very personal and tells a lot about the person or maybe you enabled this behaviour 💔

