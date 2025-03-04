A man shared a video of a woman walking in the middle of a busy freeway while traffic, fast cars passed by the busy road

In a video shared on TikTok, a car followed behind her at a slow pace as if to protect her, but she did not appear to notice or turn back to check

Social media users reacted with shock and sadness, wondering what the woman was going through and how she ended up on the freeway

In today's fast-paced world, we often forget that everyone is fighting their own battles, and sometimes, people need a kind word or a listening ear. It's always important to check on our loved ones whenever we can, as navigating this stressful life can sometimes lead to emotional struggles, even when we appear good on the outside.

A TikTok user, @usengashintsha, shared a heartbreaking video that showed a woman walking in the middle of a busy traffic as cars rushed by.

The woman moves in traffic barefoot

In the clip, the woman walks forward without looking back, seemingly without care or unaware of other cars around her. As she continues to walk down the freeway, a car follows slowly behind her, in a bid to ensure her safety.

TikTok user @usengashintsha also shared in the caption that the lady allegedly passed on after a car hit her in the freeway.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi debates the video of the woman

The video left social media users shocked and saddened, with many expressing their condolences and reflecting on the importance of checking up on each other in moments of need. The tragedy became a reminder that sometimes, we may not understand what others are going through, and offering support can make all the difference.

User @MakwaSandzi shared:

"She was definitely going through something, all she needed was someone lotomsita (to help her). Even by talking to her, bekatoba ryt ei as blacks let's teach ourselves to help, shem."

User @piyobabe2 said:

"Depression is a silent killer 😔."

User @user4555941363021 added:

"Depression nkosi uze ube naye (Lord be with her) this is sad."

User @Nkhetha shared:

"Bathong we’re not ok😔."

User @LungiswaMakasi commented:

"I feel sorry for her family, they couldn't help her. May soul rest in peace 🙏. I want to say siyamdinga uThixo singomama ngoba kuningi (we need God as women because there's a lot we're dealing with)."

User @yvee asked:

"Why was she walking in the street💔."

