One South African mom's creative method to keep her child tight while running errands in the mall left peeps talking

The TikTok video went viral online, generating loads of views, likes and comments on the platform

Briefly News takes a look at how the woman's method impacts a child's well-being and more

A woman went viral on social media for her unique method of keeping her child under control while running errands in the mall.

Woman shows off how she keeps her child from running around in the mall

In a video posted by @lutendownessa shared on TikTok, the mom demonstrates how she manages to ensure her child stays close by and doesn't wander off.

In the clip, the woman is seen using a creative approach to prevent her little one from running around. She attaches a child safety harness to her daughter, which gives them both the freedom to move around while maintaining control, as the lady was tired of her child running around and having to look for her in the mall.

The method has sparked a mix of reactions from viewers online, with many praising her for her ingenuity, while others question whether the approach is necessary. While taking to TikTok @lutendownessa said the following:

"Do not come for me, I do not have a lawyer!"

Watch the video below:

People in Mzansi react to woman's method

The video has gathered many comments, with some parents sharing their own experiences and offering advice. Others have expressed admiration for the woman’s proactive parenting style, noting how it can prevent potentially dangerous situations.

TuceyM said:

"This is illegal though... It was all over around 2010 and was called outtucey."

Malehu Ame added:

"I had this and people said I should let the child be free. I then gave up."

Chabie Dhlamini expressed:

"We're not judging, but deep down I wish I had it, where did you buy it?"

Dinny shared:

"Did this when we took my son to the beach for the first time. His dad didn't like it, he untied him. guess what, five minutes later he lost him. Found him 15 minutes late. Do what you have to do, mommy."

Lindiwe Thelma wrote:

"You are a clever mother, very good, other parents should do the same."

LesegoRam commented:

"I need this for my husband, I'm tired."

How can keeping a child on a leash impact their well-being

The Parent data site says a leash prevents children from running into the street, promoting safety. However, the impact on learning traffic safety is small. Children need to explore, and using a leash all the time may hinder their exploration. A balanced approach is to use a harness when safety concerns arise and allow children to run and explore when car dangers are not present.

