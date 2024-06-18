In a TikTok video, a mother and father hilariously dressed up the same way their teenage daughter dressed

A mother and father tried to beat their daughter at her own game when they dressed up and copied her style.

In a TikTok skit shared by the user @emekaobiefoka, a young daughter comes out of her room and is ready to go to the cinema. She is dressed in hot pants and a sports bra, an outfit some may deem inappropriate for young women.

Behind the camera, the girl's mother asks her:

"Woah, where do you think you're going dressed like that?"

After the girl says she's going to the movies, she tells her mom that everyone dresses in that fashion. The mother, wearing a hoodie, says:

"Let me go and change into something then."

The video cuts to the girl on her phone waiting for her mother. The woman off-camera says she took clothing items — shorts and a sports bra — from her daughter's wardrobe. However, she is not the only one rocking the outfit.

The woman's husband emerges from their room, dressed in shorts and a sports bra, prompting his daughter to change her outfit.

Watch the comical video below:

Online users laugh at the outfit choices

The viral video garnered close to two million views, and thousands of people flocked to the comment section to express their thoughts about the matching outfits, mainly to discuss the father's decision to wear the outfit.

@zandilembhalihlatshwayo, possibly a parent, laughed and wrote:

"You just gave me an idea. No more shouting."

@maimella04 laughed at the dad's outfit, saying:

"Father nailed it."

@khuluma02alex told online users:

"There is a serious lesson here, and I am not going to ignore it."

@pheladi035 wrote in the comment section:

"Parents every teenager must have. Great teamwork, guys."

