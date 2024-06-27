A young wife and mother shared that while she hustles at home, her husband goes out to do piecework

The woman recorded herself doing her client's hair in her house with her baby strapped to her back

The video went viral, and many social media users shared words of positivity and encouragement

A woman shared that while she earns money at home, her husband goes out to do peace jobs. Images: @nyathizw

A couple trying to make ends meet briefly shared with social media what they do to earn a living.

The young couple, known for making viral content on TikTok, trended on the app again when the wife posted that she works from home while her husband spends his day doing piecework.

In the video posted on their shared account (@nyathizw), the young woman took viewers through the process of washing and braiding a client's hair while her child rests on her back.

She said in her post's caption:

"Hustling for my family. I'm doing something at home."

Almost done with her client's hair, the woman's husband enters the room, presumably coming home from work, and greets his loved ones with a hug.

Watch the video below:

Social media users applaud the family's hustle

The young couple's post reached over half a million views, and people online supported their efforts to provide themselves with a better life.

@amanda.s.moyo shared positivity and wrote:

"I'm in love with this family. May God keep on blessing them."

@tafa211 showed their support, commenting:

"That's the spirit, girl. Keep pushing."

@misspearly8 told the young lady:

"Humble beginnings. Baby steps. You will get there, my sister. Respect to women who hustle and even have supportive husbands."

@heatherchidanhika said they respected the mother, adding:

"You are not a housewife who waits to receive. You bring something to the table. God bless you."

@dankoshasha told the online community:

"There's no such thing as giving up in life."

