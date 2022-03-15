A video went viral on Twitter of a couple involved in a minor accident yet still managing to get away unharmed

What people are marvelling at is how throughout the ordeal, the pair kept holding hands, leading to all sorts of jokes

Tweeps were tickled pink by the couple's determination to show affection even at the worst of times and pointed out how strongly the couple must feel for one another

Entrepreneur and content creator, Daniel Marven, mused about a couple's relationship after he shared a hilarious clip on Twitter showing the pair getting bumped by a car.

The unsuspecting couple was seen getting clipped from behind by a car that seemed to have lost control. Peeps marvelled at their relationship and some made hilarious jokes at how strong it was.

The pair was unharmed and by the look of it, unfazed by what happened to them as they continued holding hands after the car that hit them passed.

Peeps on Twitter couldn't resist posting memes of the unfortunate couple. Some admitted that the song used in Daniel's clip made the whole incident that much more hilarious.

@ThecalamitySpot was tickled by the couple but couldn't relate:

"No way it's yours do what you want with it I ain't mad but hey hypothetically speaking I'm about to let that hand go. You could be 1980s Janet Jackson."

@MkhwanaziSakhi had a literal reaction:

@brian_mixo said:

"Looks like cars of nowadays no longer kills, we ain't go get RAF mos?"

@KDITLHAGE was surprised:

@_qweenin joked:

"We've got each other baba."

