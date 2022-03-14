A beautiful young lady took to TikTok to show off her amazing body transformation caused by Covid

She is seen in the video to have lost weight which in turn gave her more confidence and Mzansi wasted no time in congratulating her

Peeps were amazed by the transformation and made funny comparisons to the opposite effect that Covid had on them

Given the ill effects that Covidhas had on many people around the world, seeing a lady achieve an amazing transformation due to it was refreshing.

A gorgeous lady posted a TikTok video made up of a photo collage showing how she looked before Covid hit the world compared to more recent times.

It's unclear whether she suffered from Covid, hence the weight loss or if she was motivated to transform during the harsher lockdown periods, but peeps online agreed that the results were absolutely amazing.

People soon flooded the lady's TikTok post with praise for her transformation. Some peeps hilariously commented about how Covid adversely affected their looks compared to her.

J&B hilariously said:

"The pandemic made me ugly you're stunning before and after ."

Paulina Kaczmarek439 jokingly complimented her:

"lLooking great girl... the opposite for me unfortunately."

Al19 made a comparison:

"This is giving me Ally Christina burlesque vibes."

Bug also made a comparison and likened the transformed lady to a musician:

"That mirror pic makes you look identical to the singer Poppy."

thisisjustsoph made an observation:

"stunning before and after but you look so much happier now so congratulations for that ."

