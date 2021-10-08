A Mzansi woman has received widespread praise on social media for her amazing weight loss journey

@sibugxasheka headed online to share a series of pictures depicting her enviable body transformation

Saffas were full of praise as they flooded the fitness maven's mentions with congratulatory messages

The weight loss journey may not always be an easy one, but in the end, hard work and determination will see you on your way.

A local woman, @sibugxasheka, is sharing this message with her followers on social media courtesy of images she shared depicting her stunning body transformation.

A local fitness bunny is an inspiration online.

Source: Twitter

Heading online, she tweeted:

"I knew 2021 would be my year."

Deservedly, other social networking users who saw the post raised a glass to the proud health maven for her massive accomplishment.

The tweet attracted more than 4 200 likes as Saffas rushed in to rain the congratulations.

Amazing weight loss journey praised

Diving into the comments, Briefly News unearths all the positive reactions to the inspirational story.

@NalediMOfficial said:

"Yoh, this is amazing. Now I want to work on my body again. OMG."

@ncedisa_vanqa wrote:

"Wow, Sibu! Congratulations, you did it darling! Have you reached your goal weight? Now we maintain."

@begottensun offered:

"Amazing, well done. I have failed to lose weight."

@Kamva11k extended:

"So I should replace my eggs with Pb & Stork? I got it lol!! Congrats on the journey."

@ziintlewww added:

"Your body looks fantastic, Sibu. How did you do it?"

Rachel Kolisi shows off incredible weight loss after just 25 days

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that Rachel Kolisi shared before and after pictures of her new and more toned body on Instagram.

Over the past 25 days, she has adopted a more disciplined approach to eating and exercising. Rachel cut out sugar and meat and practised intermittent fasting. She is also committed to working out and drinking three litres of water a day.

As she got more into her routine, Rachel adopted more positive habits, including recording a podcast a day and enjoying eight hours of sleep every night.

Her post explained how difficult it has been for her to navigate the health and fitness industry because there are so many options available and she didn't know where to start.

Rachel went on to say:

"I also really wanted to prove to myself that all I need is self-discipline. I don’t wake up every day motivated and ready to smash a workout (honestly most days it’s the opposite).

"I don’t look at my veg or salad dish every day and get excited, it’s hard saying no to things that you really want in the moment.

But that’s why having your mindset right from the start of anything you’re hoping to achieve is so important."

Source: Briefly.co.za