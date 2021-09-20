Rachel Kolisi is immersing herself in a new lifestyle to improve her health and become a better version of herself

Kolisi has shared that she lost weight in just 25 days and she is feeling happy, healthy and ready to take on the world

Although she struggles to maintain a healthy lifestyle, her new regimen allows her to be disciplined and she is enjoying every moment.

Rachel Kolisi has shared before-and-after pictures of her new and more toned body on Instagram. Over the past 25 days, she has adopted a more disciplined approach to eating and exercising. Rachel cut out sugar and meat and practised intermittent fasting.

Rachel Kolisi is dedicated to a new lifestyle that comes with loads of health and weight loss benefits. Image: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi is also committed to working out and drinking three litres of water once a day. As she got more into her routine, Rachel adopted more positive habits, including recording a podcast a day and enjoying eight hours of sleep every night.

Her post explained how difficult it has been for her to navigate the health and fitness industry because there are so many options available and she didn't know where to start. Rachel went on to say:

"I also really wanted to prove to myself that all I need is self-discipline. I don’t wake up every day motivated and ready to smash a workout (honestly most days it’s the opposite).

"I don’t look at my veg or salad dish every day and get excited, it’s hard saying no to things that you really want in the moment. But that’s why having your mindset right from the start of anything you’re hoping to achieve is so important."

Take a look at the post, which shows her incredible weight loss:

The comments were so supportive and shows she's inspiring others. Take a look for yourself:

Salome Cogill:

"Wow Rachel. Well done. I am getting there, yes I've got a long way to go but my husband and children see the difference and I can fit back in my size 38 clothes. Baby steps and hard work, I'm getting there. Well done to you, you look amazing."

Geborgen:

"I really felt God wanted me on a healthy eating programme (a lifestyle change). To teach me self-discipline. Not for weight loss but for my health. The self-discipline has been tough, but I did it!! And the bonus is, I feel so great, I have energy, no more inflammation, my libido is back AND I’ve lost weight."

Kivashni Mudeliar:

"The motivation I needed to get back into a fitness routine. Thanks for inspiring."

Sunny Tembani:

"Well done, sister! This is incredible!"

Beautiful woman celebrates being little, encourages others online: "That's me"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported on a another body positive story from a South African woman who could not be prouder for being little. The woman, Nthabi Seng, who appears to have dwarfism, took to social media to spread the word about how proud she is of her diminutive stature.

Dwarfism is shortness in height that results from a genetic or medical condition. According to scientists, a common cause of the condition is a genetic mutation that affects bone growth.

Anyone with an average adult height of 1.2 metres or less is considered a dwarf. The woman's enthusiasm and courage warmed the hearts of social media users, who, in turn, swarmed the post to sing her praises.

Nthabi Seng might be tiny but she is loud and proud and wants the world to know she is happy with her diminutive stature. Image: @Nthabi Send/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi breaks out in singular praise

@Lungi Nxumalo said:

"You go, girl. You rock."

@Fundisa Ningi added:

"I love the confidence in her."

@Dimakatso Thobejane wrote:

"I so love the vibes. What a beautiful soul."

@Hlobie Gumede mentioned:

"Reminds me of 7 little Johnston's or something. So adorable."

@Miriam Mabena shared:

"You are cute. I hope you also feel good inside."

Source: Briefly.co.za