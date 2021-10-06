Rachel Kolisi has a lot to be thankful for right now - her husband is home for next 13 days, she's looking fly with her Adidas tracksuit and she has a new car

Rachel posted pictures of her new Benz and looks super excited to be the owner of this gorgeous red ride

She made these announcements on her Instagram page and her fans are loving this time in her life - the post has close to 30k likes

Rachel Kolisi took to Instagram to share some exciting news involving a very sexy red car. In the post, Rachel announced that she is the proud owner of a new Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Rachel Kolisi is excited to welcome this beast of her car into her family. Image: Rachel Kolisi/Instagram

The post was lengthy as she also spoke about spending quality time with her husband and Captain of the Springboks, Siya Kolisi. Rachel also mentions her collaboration with Adidas where she spent the morning at the relaunch of #impossibleisnothing.

But the part most Saffas are interested in is her brand spanking new whip. She said:

"My new wheeeeels from our @mercedesbenzsa family - I’m obsessed."

Take a look at the post for yourself:

Rachel Kolisi shows off incredible weight loss after just 25 days of healthy living and lifestyle changes

In other Rachel Kolisi news, Briefly News previously reported on the rugby captain's wife sharing before-and-after pictures of her new and more toned body on Instagram. Over the past 25 days, she has adopted a more disciplined approach to eating and exercising. Rachel cut out sugar and meat and practised intermittent fasting.

Kolisi is also committed to working out and drinking three litres of water once a day. As she got more into her routine, Rachel adopted more positive habits, including recording a podcast a day and enjoying eight hours of sleep every night.

Her post explained how difficult it has been for her to navigate the health and fitness industry because there are so many options available and she didn't know where to start. Rachel went on to say:

"I also really wanted to prove to myself that all I need is self-discipline. I don’t wake up every day motivated and ready to smash a workout (honestly most days it’s the opposite).

"I don’t look at my veg or salad dish every day and get excited, it’s hard saying no to things that you really want in the moment. But that’s why having your mindset right from the start of anything you’re hoping to achieve is so important."

Source: Briefly.co.za