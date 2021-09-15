Beautiful Woman Celebrates Being Little, Encourages Others Online: 'That's Me'

They say dynamite comes in small packages, and a South African woman could not be prouder for being little

Nthabi Seng, who appears to have dwarfism, took to social media to spread the word about how proud she is of her diminutive stature

Briefly News was on the ground to bring readers all the sensational reactions to the incredible post

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

They say dynamite comes in small packages, and a South African woman could not be prouder for being little.

The woman, Nthabi Seng, who appears to have dwarfism, took to social media to spread the word about how proud she is of her diminutive stature.

They say dynamite comes in small packages, and a South African woman could not be prouder for being little. Image: @Nthabi Seng/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Dwarfism is shortness in height that results from a genetic or medical condition. According to scientists, a common cause of the condition is a genetic mutation that affects bone growth.

Anyone with an average adult height of 1.2 metres or less is considered a dwarf. The woman's enthusiasm and courage warmed the hearts of social media users, who, in turn, swarmed the post to sing her praises.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mzansi breaks out in singular praise

Briefly News was on the ground to bring readers all the sensational reactions to the incredible post.

@Lungi Nxumalo said:

"You go, girl. You rock."

@Fundisa Ningi added:

"I love the confidence in her."

@Dimakatso Thobejane wrote:

"I so love the vibes. What a beautiful soul."

@Hlobie Gumede mentioned:

"Reminds me of 7 little Johnston's or something. So adorable."

@Miriam Mabena shared:

"You are cute. I hope you also feel good inside."

@Thembi Msimang reacted:

"Yesss, gal! I like your confidence and self-esteem."

@Yanela Mzaca observed:

"Adorable. I hope she's not seeking validation."

Short girls fight for their share of the spotlight, start fire thread

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that short girls are finally getting their turn to shine on our timelines after witnessing tall girls flex their long legs and girls with short hairdos embrace their natural short hair.

Heading to Twitter a beautiful short woman called on all the other short ladies to join her in embracing their height - or lack thereof.

Many of the shortest Mzansi ladies were soon in the comment section sharing their gorgeous snaps.

Of course, locals absolutely loved the post and wasted no time heading to the comment section where they shared lovely compliments with the lovely ladies.

Source: Briefly.co.za