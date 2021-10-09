“You Can Make It”: Lady Inspires SA After Finally Moving Out, Makes Fresh Start

A local woman has social media users buzzing after sharing that she moved out on her own

The young lady has always been a hustler and is not ashamed of her humble beginnings, flaunting her brand new place online

Mzansi was really inspired by the young women and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

A local woman has SA inspired after sharing exactly how she started fresh and finally moved out on her own. The brave young woman had been apprehensive since she did not have much money but decided to push through and commit to her decision.

A local woman has SA inspired after sharing exactly how she started fresh and finally moved out on her own.

Source: Twitter

her inspirational Twitter thread had social media users feeling motivated:

"On the Fifth of May 2021, I decided to move and start afresh, I'm happy and proud that I did... so this, this is my story."

"Emotionally, I just felt like starting afresh was a great idea, I wanted to shift my focus from worries to occupying my mind with positive things. I needed an emotional distraction, something to keep my mind from stressing..."

The young lady did not receive the most positive reactions from her community either. She'd make her money selling odds and ends on street corners but always had faith her business would grow.

Once upon a time the young lady barely had a mattress to sleep on but today she has a fully furnished place.

Speaking to everyone in a similar position, the inspiring queen had this to say:

"Pack your bags and leave. Give it a proper chance, "You can make it to any destination if you just take small , decisive and purposeful steps everyday... IF I CAN DO IT, YOU CAN... it's not easy, but it's doable..."

Check out some of the reactions to her post below:

@VP_MASHELE said:

"Wow, and here I am it's been months feeling exhausted and just utterly drained, I have a job that pays me peanuts, month-end I'm left with nothing, I'm forever stressed, I have been seriously contemplating leaving this job and go home to regroup and try again."

@WendyMaya13 said:

"Going back home is the worst decision you can take keep pushing and start a side hustle."

@thando_dhladhla said:

"I wish you well. Some will laugh at your struggle but it’s not permanent."

@latomique said:

"I got goosebumps whilst reading this..your mental strength is on another level. You are a billionaire in the making...I hope you know that."

@sabz1980 said:

"I wish you well and all the best in your journey Sisi. God always provide."

@susu_nessa said:

"Starting afresh means, happiness, tranquillity and peace of mind. We moving in the right direction."

Source: Briefly.co.za