Social activist Bianca has sparked a major online debate with her humorous breakdown of a local politician’s US asylum request while living a lavish lifestyle

Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) provincial council member SJ Du Venage applied for US refugee status over fears of future persecution

Many South Africans reacted with scepticism, noting that the public official is speaking from a position of privilege

Social activist Bianca shares a biting commentary on a local politician's decision to seek political asylum abroad. Image: @biancasays3

Source: TikTok

A regional political official from Freedom Front Plus has faced public scrutiny after his application for refugee status in the United States became public. The controversy started when social activist Bianca shared a video on her TikTok account @biancasays3 on 2 June 2026, breaking down the details of the politician's shocking decision.

Bianca walked her audience through the breaking news article detailing how the 56-year-old Western Cape provincial council member applied for a US refugee programme. She approached the heavy political news with a distinctive layer of dry humour, sarcasm, and expressive hand gestures that amused her audience.

FF Plus member Du Venage’s political past comes to light

Laughing at the irony of the situation, Bianca pointed out that Du Venage, a former youth leader in the far-right Conservative Party who historically opposed apartheid's end, was applying for safety. TiKTok user @biancasays3 urged her viewers to do a little research on the politician's background while humorously highlighting the irony of a governing coalition official fleeing the very system he is a part of.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in on the MP's request

The post ignited an online debate about the refugee movement, which extended only to Afrikaners, by the US President Donald Trump. Many viewers said he should be allowed to go if he wants to, including all those who are committed to spreading genocide lies about South Africa. Some were amused by Bianca's humour, noting that she made the heavy news lighter.

User @Wothi Hlase commented:

"They know exactly what kind of person he is, so why are they entertaining him? God, I pray a Democrat takes over the US presidency and puts a stop to this nonsense."

User @Glad said:

"Yoh, B, it's a lot. I love your sense of humour 🥰."

User @ Butterfly 🇵🇸🇿🇦🇸🇩🇨🇩 shared:

"Not just any home, Bianca, a seaside home in St Helena Bay that most of us can only dream about 😜."

User @Tes🇿🇦Sekatane joked:

"Bianca, why don't you form your own dudula version for white people that will encourage all those who lie about us to be chartered?"

User @bobo grove added:

"So thisTrump thing was always for the rich Afrikaners, mos."

User @Antidululu said:

"Okay, we wish him well, I guess."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner family that enrolled in a refugee program shared their emotional relocation journey from South Africa to America, while professing their love for Mzansi.

A South African Afrikaner family who emigrated to Texas shared a heartwarming glimpse of their peaceful life abroad, leaving many viewers wishing to trade places with them.

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her makeup

Source: Briefly News