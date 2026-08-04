A supporter shared a detailed list of Burna Boy's historic milestones on social media, proving just how influential he is

The Nigerian star holds multiple firsts as an African artist, spanning YouTube, Spotify, stadiums and major global shows

Burna Boy recently trended again after performing at the FIFA World Cup alongside Shakira, adding to his long list of career milestones

Fans revisited some of Burna Boy’s record-breaking career firsts. Image: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy's legacy continues to speak for itself. On 2 August 2026, entertainment account TheUpperEnt sparked a wave of conversation on X after posting a detailed breakdown of the Nigerian star's record-breaking achievements, reminding the world exactly why the title African Giant fits him like no other.

Revisiting Burna Boy's historic 1sts

The list covers ground across music streaming, live performance, and award ceremonies. Burna Boy became the first African artist to reach 1 billion YouTube views across videos as a lead artist, and the first to surpass 2 billion Spotify streams in the same capacity.

On the live stage, the On the Low hitmaker made history in 2023 by headlining London Stadium, a venue with an 80,000-person capacity, making him the first African artist to sell it out entirely and the first to headline a UK stadium full stop.

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That same year, he crossed to the United States and headlined Citi Field, another first for an African artist on American soil. He also became the first African artist to headline the Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival in the US, and the first to perform on the main stage at the Billboard Music Awards back in 2022.

Globally, his reach extended to the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in 2023, where he performed as the first African act ever featured.

On the awards front, the controversial singer holds the record as the first African artist with the most wins for Best International Act at the BET Awards, having claimed the honour in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

See the viral post below.

Fans add to the conversation

The comments section quickly filled with supporters adding more accolades to the thread, with many hailing him as the true African Giant. It is a title the singer famously embraced through his acclaimed 2019 album of the same name, and one his fanbase continues to champion proudly.

The post reignited pride around a career that has consistently broken ceilings others did not know existed.

Burna Boy has also been making headlines more recently after performing alongside Colombian superstar Shakira at the FIFA World Cup. Although their collaborative track Dai Dai received a lukewarm reception upon release, the live performances the pair delivered were widely described as electric and unforgettable by those who witnessed them.

Among his many career highlights, Burna Boy performed at the FIFA World Cup alongside Shakira. Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi reacts to Burna Boy's car breaking down

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Burna Boy's luxury vehicle breaking down in Nigeria.

South African social media users gathered in the comment section with hilarious reactions to the incident.

Source: Briefly News