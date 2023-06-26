Mzansi stars Uncle Waffles, and K.O have sadly lost the BET Awards trophy for Best International Act

Nigerian star Burna Boy bagged the gong, and Mzansi was over the moon that Uncle Waffles didn't win

Online users said the Tanzania hitmaker should have represented South Africa, not her home country, Swaziland

Unfortunately, K.O and Uncle Waffles walked away empty-handed at the BET Awards, which were held on 25 June in Los Angeles.

Mzansi is happy Burna Boy won the BET Awards trophy, not Uncle Waffles. Image: Michael Buckner and Michael TRAN

Source: Getty Images

According to BET, the Best International Act trophy which K.O and Uncle Waffles were nominated for went to Burna Boy. It was not the first time the Afro beats star had won in the same category, as he bagged the same trophy in 2019 and 2021.

Mzansi celebrates Uncle Waffles' loss at the BET Awards

Famous Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux shared the news, and the comments section was messy because of how he captioned the post. He took aim at Uncle Waffles, saying:

"Swaziland’s finest DJ Lungelihle Zwane also known as Uncle Waffles lost the BET best international act to the African Giant Burna Boy. #BETAwards #BetAwards2023"

Many people who have been angered by Uncle Waffles representing her home country Swaziland at the BET Awards took that as a sign to drag her. Peeps claimed if she represented South Africa, she would have won the Best International Act gong.

Refusing to let their own get dragged, Swaziland people defended Uncle Waffles.

@umalambane_zn said:

"Kuyafana mos even if she had won le award, beyizohlala ku King Mswati."

@__tshwarelo shared:

"If she represented South Africa, we would've bought the award for her "

@Disguys99 posted:

"This is some form of xenophobia."

@tabytia replied:

"To best honest, she didn’t have a chance of winning that award #BETAwards"

@PresleyPhethani commented:

"I wish this could happen every two weeks or monthly."

@Zandy_Nhlabathi wrote:

"She is still Swati, and we are proud of her."

@shirz_01 also said:

"So her country, with a population of 10, did not vote for her?"

Pabi Cooper also loses BET Award

Another Mzansi celeb who lost at the BET Awards is Pabi Cooper. The Dali Wam hitmaker was nominated for Viewers Choice: Best New International Act.

According to Billboard, Pabi lost the trophy to Cameroon's Libianca Fonji.

In related news, Briefly News reported that the highly anticipated BET Awards event that caused controversy in Mzansi finally happened.

Taking to Twitter, an account dedicated to African fashion @AfricanFashionn shared three pictures of Uncle Waffles from the BET Awards red carpet.

Source: Briefly News