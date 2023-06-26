Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, and K.O attended the BET Awards in Los Angeles on 25 June and walked the red carpet in lush outfits

The Tanzania hitmaker rocked a silver dress meanwhile, Pabi Cooper opted for a tight pink dress

K.O dressed casually, and the snaps did the rounds on Twitter as peeps shared divided opinions over the stars' outfits

The highly anticipated BET Awards event that caused controversy in Mzansi finally happened.

Mzansi is split by Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, and K.O's BET Awards outfits. Image: @mrcashtime, @unclewaffles_, and @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

According to Billboard, the award ceremony took place in Los Angeles on 25 June and local stars who were nominated strutted the red carpet in their lush outfits.

Uncle Waffles slays in a silver dress at BET Awards

Taking to Twitter, an account dedicated to African fashion @AfricanFashionn shared three pictures of Uncle Waffles from the BET Awards red carpet.

The Tanzania hitmaker looked gorgeous in a silver dress that hugged her slim waist. While Uncle Waffles always loves to flaunt her beautiful skin in revealing clothes, she covered up and left some things to the imagination this time.

The stunner played it safe with her makeup and hairstyle to show off her beautiful facial features.

Check out the pictures below:

Pabi Cooper rocks a pink dress at BET Awards

Pabi Cooper channelled Barbie in a tight pink dress, putting to shame the trolls who criticised her fashion sense a few days ago.

Like Uncle Waffles, Pabi also flaunted her beautiful curves and ditched accessories by showing her arm tattoos that complemented the beautiful dress. The Dali Wam hitmaker also brushed her hair off her face to better flaunt her beautiful face.

See the snaps below:

K.O keeps it simple at BET Awards red carpet

Someone who knows how to dress simple but grabs attention is definitely K.O. At the BET Awards red carpet, the star wore a more causal outfit compared to Pabi Cooper and Uncle Waffles' evening gowns.

The SETE rapper rocked loose colourful pants and paired them with a black hoodie plus black shoes with a touch of animal print. K.O accessorised the look with a modern Sesotho-inspired headgear.

Check out the photos below:

Mzansi divided by Uncle Waffles, Pabi Cooper, and K.O's BET Awards outfits

@itsKhutsoR94 said:

"I definitely love the look, and all the best to @MrCashtime."

@notyour__cup shared:

"He looks too good."

@Ree_Chaka posted:

"Uncle Waffles looks absolutely stunning #BetAwards2023"

@ZuluboySiz replied:

"Wow! Looking like a real Swati princess."

@intombikabafo

"Uncle Waffles left no crumbs."

While K.O and Uncle Waffles' fans praised their faves' outfits, Pabi Cooper's pink dress received harsh criticism from Mzansi peeps.

@NalediSekoto said:

"It’s giving Quinceanera, telenovela, hola mami."

@__nombulelo shared:

"It’s giving Matric Farewell."

