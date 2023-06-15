Amapiano artist Pabi Cooper celebrated her BET nomination by organising a fun event with local students in Pretoria

Alongside rapper K.O and amapiano DJ Uncles Waffles, Cooper received a BET award nomination, according to SowetanLIVE

Cooper expressed her gratitude to her fans for their support in a heartfelt tweet, thanking the students who took the time to vote for her

Pabi Cooper celebrated her BET nomination with local students in Pretoria. Images: @cooper_pabi

Source: Instagram

Amapiano sensation Pabi Cooper celebrated her BET nomination with local students in Pretoria in a vibey video posted on her Twitter account.

According to SowetanLIVE, Cooper was nominated for a BET award alongside rapper K.O and amapiano DJ Uncles Waffles.

The starlet shared a touching post thanking her fans for their support in a tweet captioned:

"From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU❤️ Literally planned this in five hours❤️ and I can’t believe everyone showed up. Thank you to all the students that took the time to support and vote for me for the BET awards This is a dream come true from Pitori straight to BET awards."

The tweet moved fans who shared sweet words of support

The moving tweet had fans commenting sweet messages of support to the Isiphithiphithi singer:

@Thabo_Ramphisa said:

"You are special, never forget that."

@marcia234388401 said:

"Goated!!!"

@KingNjabzin

"Areye !"

@mbalimakena_ said:

"This is why Pabi Cooper will continue to go far. Innovative and effectively creative❤️"

@marcia234388401 tweeted:

"International Pabi so proud no matter what you are a winner a race well ran."

