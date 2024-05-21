A young woman shared with social media users which products she uses to help clear her textured skin

The beauty influencer took to TikTok to show the two skincare brands she feels work best for her skin

The online community appreciated and thanked the woman for plugging them with the products

A young lady shared the products that work best for her skin. Images: @ollieznx

In a video that has since gone viral, a woman plugged the internet with skincare products used to help clear textured skin.

TikTokker Olwethu Nxumalo took to her account (@ollieznx) to share a few products she uses to get her skin glowing and healthy. In the 10-second clip, Olwethu tells social media users:

"I saw results in less than a month."

The video then cuts to two products the young woman uses. The first product is a 30ml bottle of Skin Republic's Glycolic Acid 10% Serum. The second product is Himalaya's 150ml tube of daily scrub.

Olwethu shared that both skincare products came from Dis-Chem. The serum retails at R225, and the scrub costs R79.95.

Watch the video below:

Netizens love woman's recommended products

The viral video garnered over a million views, and many people commented with curiosity. Others agreed with Olwethu's product choices.

@miss.mutale shared their experience:

"I am currently using that glycolic acid and my skin looks better than ever. People shouldn't forget to add sunscreen though."

Speaking about the Skin Republic product, @fknmalkaii said:

"That cleanser is heaven for me, I’ll never switch it for anything else. It really gets your skin clear and brighter."

@kpmaditse shared that they were hesitant:

"I’m scared of the breakout stories, but I want to try."

