Top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time: Who is the heaviest?

American football mainly involves force whereby the offence, the team with possession of the oval-shaped football, attempts to advance down the field by running with the ball or passing it. The defence, the team without possession of the ball, aims to stop the offence's advance and control the ball for themselves. Therefore strength and speed are highly required. So who are the top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

National Football League stars, Michael Jasper, Aaron Gibson and Ted Washington. Photo: @MichaelJasper, Brian Bahr, Harry How (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The average weight of an NFL player is 245.86 pounds with a bound of 2.556 pounds on the error of estimation. In conclusion, the average size of an NFL player is about 6'2" 245 lbs. The article will look at the heaviest NFL players at each position, those who are retired and those that are still active.

Who is the heaviest NFL player?

Is there a weight limit in the NFL? There are weight limits for each class in boxing, except maybe the top category (is there a weight ceiling), and wrestling is another sport with weight limits. A ceiling of 300, or even 280 or so, should be hittable by just about every current NFL player. These are the biggest players in the NFL in terms of weight.

1. Michael Jasper - 170kg

Michael Jasper enjoying his vacation. Photo: @Michael Jasper

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Leslie Michael Jasper is among the heaviest NFL players ever. He is the head football coach at his alma mater, Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, a position he has held since the 2019 season. He weighs 375 pounds (170 kg) and stands 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m).

2. Aaron Gibson - 170kg

Aaron Gibson of the Buffalo Bills poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who is currently the heaviest player in the NFL? Aaron Gibson is a former American football offensive tackle. He played for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.

At 170 kilograms and a height of 1.98 metres, Aaron is among the heaviest NFL players right now. He was a member of the Austin Wranglers and Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin.

3. Ted Washington - 170 kg

Ted Washington of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2007 NFL headshot at photo day in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Theodore Washington Jr. is a former American football defensive tackle. He was drafted out of Louisville by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft. At 6'5" and more than 170 kilograms in his prime, he was described as "the prototypical [3-4] nose tackle of this era."

His immense frame earned him nicknames like "Mt. Washington" or "Washington Monument". Also notable for his longevity, Washington was a starting nose tackle, one of the most physically demanding positions in football, until 39.

4. T.J. Barnes -165 kg

T.J. Barnes of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets poses for a portrait on June 26, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Georgia Tech

Source: Getty Images

Terence Jariviz Barnes is an American football defensive tackle. He played college football at Georgia Tech. Weighing 165kilograms and a height of 6 feet 7 inches, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and played with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Legends, and New York Guardians.

5. Mekhi Becton-165 kg

Mekhi Becton reacts in the second half of the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Cardinal Stadium on October 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Joe Robbins

Source: Getty Images

Mekhi Becton is among the heaviest NFL players 40 yard dash in an unprecedented 5.10 seconds. He is an American football offensive tackle for the New York Jets of the National Football League. Mekhi played college football at Louisville and was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He weighs 165 kilograms and is 2.01 metres tall.

6. John Jenkins-163kg

John Jenkins #95 of the Miami Dolphins on the bench against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on October 20, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Miami 31 to 21. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig

Source: Getty Images

Johnathan Jenkins is an American football nose tackle for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. At 163 kilograms, he played college football at Georgia and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants.

7. Trent Brown-163 kg

Trent Brown watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale. Photo by Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Trenton Jacoby Brown is an American football offensive tackle for the New England Patriots and among the heaviest NFL players currently. He played college football for Georgia Military College and the University of Florida and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

8. Leonard Davis- 161 kg

Leonard Davis of the Dallas Cowboys poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Irving, Texas. Photo: NFL

Source: Getty Images

Leonard Barnett Davis is an American former college and professional football player who was an offensive lineman for twelve seasons. He played college football for the University of Texas and was recognized as a consensus All-American. He weighs 161 kilograms

9. Bryant McKinnie- 160kg

Bryant McKinnie attends Trina's 21st Anniversary of the "Baddest Chick" Celebration at TW Events Luxury Venue on March 21, 2021 in Tucker, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Bryant Douglas McKinnie is a former American football player. He played college football for the University of Miami, where he was twice recognized as an All-American. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and he also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.

10. Albert Haynesworth- 159kg

Albert Haynesworth of the New England Patriots poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: NFL

Source: Getty Images

Albert George Haynesworth III is a former American football defensive tackle who played in the National Football League for ten seasons, primarily with the Tennessee Titans. He played college football at the University of Tennessee and was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.

11. Shaun Rogers- 159kg

Shaun Rogers of the Cleveland Browns poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Berea, Ohio. Photo: NFL

Source: Getty Images

Shaun Christopher O'Shea Rogers is a former American football defensive tackle. He played college football for the University of Texas. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Rogers has also played for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints of the NFL.

12. Daniel McCullers - 158kg

Daniel McCullers looks on from the sideline during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 18, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: George Gojkovich

Source: Getty Images

Daniel Ray McCullers-Sanders is an American football nose tackle who is a free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played college football in Tennessee.

13. Vita Vea- 157kg

Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at Raymond James Stadium on August 28, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea, better known as Vita Vea, is an American football nose tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. He played college football at Washington and was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

14. Dontari Poe- 157kg

Dontari Poe #92 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Carolina Panthers during their game at Bank of America Stadium on August 17, 2014 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Grant Halverson

Source: Getty Images

Dontari Poe is one of the heaviest NFL players to score a touchdown. He is a former American football nose tackle. He played college football at Memphis and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs 11th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

15. Zach Banner- 156kg

Zach Banner #72 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Justin Casterline

Source: Getty Images

Zachery Samuel Banner, nicknamed "The Hulk", is an American football offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. At Lakes High School, he was a two-time All-American offensive lineman. He played tackle in college football for USC, with whom he was a two-time All-American.

What is the heaviest NFL position?

A defensive tackle appears to be the heaviest player in the NFL from the samples, but the heaviest player on average is an offensive lineman. There are a few outliers among quarterbacks, but they seem to be the smallest weight range. There are three main types of players: Wide Receivers, Defensive Tackles, and Punters.

So there you have it, the top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time. Many of them are considered legends in the sport and are much appreciated for their skill and talent.

READ ALSO: Top 10 richest people in South Africa and their net worths in 2021

Briefly.co.za recently listed the top 10 richest people in South Africa. Among the top wealthiest people in Africa, the Mzansi nation has carried the majority on the list.

The richest people in SA have amassed their fortune from various businesses and careers. The list includes Nicky Oppenheimer, Patrice Moloi Motsepe and Johann Rupert. Who are the rest?

Source: Briefly News