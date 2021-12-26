Top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time: Who is the heaviest?
American football mainly involves force whereby the offence, the team with possession of the oval-shaped football, attempts to advance down the field by running with the ball or passing it. The defence, the team without possession of the ball, aims to stop the offence's advance and control the ball for themselves. Therefore strength and speed are highly required. So who are the top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
The average weight of an NFL player is 245.86 pounds with a bound of 2.556 pounds on the error of estimation. In conclusion, the average size of an NFL player is about 6'2" 245 lbs. The article will look at the heaviest NFL players at each position, those who are retired and those that are still active.
Who is the heaviest NFL player?
Is there a weight limit in the NFL? There are weight limits for each class in boxing, except maybe the top category (is there a weight ceiling), and wrestling is another sport with weight limits. A ceiling of 300, or even 280 or so, should be hittable by just about every current NFL player. These are the biggest players in the NFL in terms of weight.
1. Michael Jasper - 170kg
Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!
Leslie Michael Jasper is among the heaviest NFL players ever. He is the head football coach at his alma mater, Bethel University in McKenzie, Tennessee, a position he has held since the 2019 season. He weighs 375 pounds (170 kg) and stands 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m).
2. Aaron Gibson - 170kg
Who is currently the heaviest player in the NFL? Aaron Gibson is a former American football offensive tackle. He played for the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears.
At 170 kilograms and a height of 1.98 metres, Aaron is among the heaviest NFL players right now. He was a member of the Austin Wranglers and Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League. He played college football at the University of Wisconsin.
3. Ted Washington - 170 kg
Theodore Washington Jr. is a former American football defensive tackle. He was drafted out of Louisville by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft. At 6'5" and more than 170 kilograms in his prime, he was described as "the prototypical [3-4] nose tackle of this era."
His immense frame earned him nicknames like "Mt. Washington" or "Washington Monument". Also notable for his longevity, Washington was a starting nose tackle, one of the most physically demanding positions in football, until 39.
4. T.J. Barnes -165 kg
Terence Jariviz Barnes is an American football defensive tackle. He played college football at Georgia Tech. Weighing 165kilograms and a height of 6 feet 7 inches, he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and played with the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Legends, and New York Guardians.
5. Mekhi Becton-165 kg
Mekhi Becton is among the heaviest NFL players 40 yard dash in an unprecedented 5.10 seconds. He is an American football offensive tackle for the New York Jets of the National Football League. Mekhi played college football at Louisville and was selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He weighs 165 kilograms and is 2.01 metres tall.
6. John Jenkins-163kg
Johnathan Jenkins is an American football nose tackle for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League. At 163 kilograms, he played college football at Georgia and was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He has also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Chicago Bears, and New York Giants.
7. Trent Brown-163 kg
Trenton Jacoby Brown is an American football offensive tackle for the New England Patriots and among the heaviest NFL players currently. He played college football for Georgia Military College and the University of Florida and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
8. Leonard Davis- 161 kg
Leonard Barnett Davis is an American former college and professional football player who was an offensive lineman for twelve seasons. He played college football for the University of Texas and was recognized as a consensus All-American. He weighs 161 kilograms
9. Bryant McKinnie- 160kg
Bryant Douglas McKinnie is a former American football player. He played college football for the University of Miami, where he was twice recognized as an All-American. The Minnesota Vikings drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, and he also played for the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins of the National Football League.
10. Albert Haynesworth- 159kg
Albert George Haynesworth III is a former American football defensive tackle who played in the National Football League for ten seasons, primarily with the Tennessee Titans. He played college football at the University of Tennessee and was selected by the Titans in the first round of the 2002 NFL Draft.
11. Shaun Rogers- 159kg
Shaun Christopher O'Shea Rogers is a former American football defensive tackle. He played college football for the University of Texas. He was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2nd round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Rogers has also played for the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints of the NFL.
12. Daniel McCullers - 158kg
Daniel Ray McCullers-Sanders is an American football nose tackle who is a free agent. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He played college football in Tennessee.
13. Vita Vea- 157kg
Tevita Tuliʻakiʻono Tuipulotu Mosese Vaʻhae Fehoko Faletau Vea, better known as Vita Vea, is an American football nose tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the National Football League. He played college football at Washington and was drafted by the Buccaneers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
14. Dontari Poe- 157kg
Dontari Poe is one of the heaviest NFL players to score a touchdown. He is a former American football nose tackle. He played college football at Memphis and was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs 11th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.
15. Zach Banner- 156kg
Zachery Samuel Banner, nicknamed "The Hulk", is an American football offensive tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers of the National Football League. At Lakes High School, he was a two-time All-American offensive lineman. He played tackle in college football for USC, with whom he was a two-time All-American.
What is the heaviest NFL position?
A defensive tackle appears to be the heaviest player in the NFL from the samples, but the heaviest player on average is an offensive lineman. There are a few outliers among quarterbacks, but they seem to be the smallest weight range. There are three main types of players: Wide Receivers, Defensive Tackles, and Punters.
So there you have it, the top 15 heaviest NFL players of all time. Many of them are considered legends in the sport and are much appreciated for their skill and talent.
READ ALSO: Top 10 richest people in South Africa and their net worths in 2021
Briefly.co.za recently listed the top 10 richest people in South Africa. Among the top wealthiest people in Africa, the Mzansi nation has carried the majority on the list.
The richest people in SA have amassed their fortune from various businesses and careers. The list includes Nicky Oppenheimer, Patrice Moloi Motsepe and Johann Rupert. Who are the rest?
Source: Briefly News