Who is Sandy Harrell? Age, children, spouse, profiles, net worth

Sandy Harrell is famous for being the wife of Michael Irvin, the former NFL player who was inducted into the Hall of Fame. She was shot into the spotlight when her husband revealed he struggled with drug addiction. Despite pleas by most people to leave him, Sandy chose to stay. Her biography below reveals some of the unknown details about her life.

Sandy Harrell and Michael Irvin.

Source: Instagram

Sandy Harrell has maintained a low profile despite being married to a man who attracts so much attention. Her marriage of over three decades has been through the test of time. However, she has been the glue that keeps everyone together. While not much is available online about her very private life, these details paint a clearer picture of who she is.

Sandy Harrel's profile summary

Full name: Sandy Harrell

Sandy Harrell Nationality: American

American Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin Children: Myesha, Chelsea, Michael and Elijah

Sandy Harrell's biography

Had she not gotten married to Michael Irvin, she would probably not be up for discussion. Her association with the NFL player who was affiliated with Dallas Cowboys for 12 seasons put her in the limelight. Nonetheless, she finds a way of keeping a low profile. She seems to enjoy having her affairs under the wraps.

Sandy Harrell's age

Based on the photos on the internet, her age could be between 40 and 50 years. She has not revealed details of her date of birth to the public.

Sandy Harrell's spouse

Michael Irvin, the former NFL player.

Source: Instagram

Sandy is the longtime spouse of the former NFL player, Michael Irvin. They got married on 23rd June 1990. In 1996, Irvin was arrested after he was found covered in cocaine with strippers. Nonetheless, after the ordeal, she chose to stay in the marriage.

Is Michael Irvin still married to Sandy Harrel?

Even though Irvin had an admirable career, he has been blamed for rape, driving under the impact, speeding and drug ownership charges. Nonetheless, they have braved the storm and kept their marriage intact.

In 2016, things seemed to have gotten better for them since she gifted him a Bentley Mulsanne for his 50th birthday.

Sandy Harrell's children

Harrell and Michael have four children, Myesha, Chelsea, Michael and Elijah. She is also stepmother to Myesha Beyonca, her husband's child from his former relationship with Felicia Walker.

Sandy Harrell's net worth

There is no information available online about her net worth or source of income. She prefers to maintain a low profile and seems to enjoy her privacy. On the other hand, Michael Irvin's net worth is estimated to be over $12 million.

He made a fortune through his career as an NFL player. He won the Super Bowl Championship thrice and has won Pro Bowl five times. His success led to his induction to the Hall of Fame in 2007.

These details about Sandy Harrell depict a woman who is determined to raise her kids in a closely-knit family. Even though she maintains a low profile, she is a force to reckon with.

