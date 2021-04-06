Sherry Holmes' bio: husband, kids, age, Instagram, net worth

Sherry Holmes is a Canadian contractor, part-time designer, motivational speaker, and TV personality. She is among the top female residential contractors in the country. Sherry's work has been featured in Holmes on Homes on the DIY Network and other reality shows on CTV Life, HGTV, and CTV. She appears alongside her dad and brother in most shows. Sherry has inspired many to enter the skilled trades sector ever since she joined this male-dominated industry. As a result, her followers have been yearning to know more about her.

Sherry Homes standing with her arms on her waist. Photo: @sherryholmes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Many often disregard skilled trades workers due to misconceptions like low wages, long working hours, etc. They are unaware that these jobs pay well, are in demand, people work in shifts, and use machines that make work easier. For over a decade, Sherry Holmes has been creating awareness about lucrative opportunities in skilled trades that need more workforce. Many who watch her working on her father's TV shows have started to realize that the field is very profitable.

Profile summary

Full name Sherry Holmes Gender Female Date of birth 21st June 1987 Horoscope Cancer Place of birth Ontario, Canada Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters) Weight 56 kg (117 lbs.) Eye color Hazel Hair color Medium blonde Father Mike Holmes Sr. Mother Alexandra Lorex Sister Amanda Holmes Brother Mike Holmes Jr. Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Blake Steed Children Cali Kay Holmes Steed and Oaklyn Summer Occupation Contractor, part-time designer, and motivational speaker

Sherry Holmes' biography

Sherry Holmes was born in Ontario, Canada, to Alexandra Lorex and Mike Holmes Sr. She was raised alongside her two siblings. Their parents separated when they were still young, thus leaving them under the care of their grandparents, Jim and Shirley Holmes.

How old is Sherry Holmes?

Sherry Holmes' age is 36 as of 2023. She was born in 1987 and celebrates her birthday on 21st June.

What happened to Mike Holmes' wife?

Alexandra Lorex and Mike Holmes Sr. divorced decades ago. He was 19 when they got married in 1982. The early 1990s recession severely impacted his firm, and domestic issues made it more challenging for him to run his business. As a result, he and Alexandra decided to part ways.

Sherry and her siblings would visit their father, Mike, on the weekends and assist him in his construction duties. He built her a Barbie house, and they made a treehouse together. Despite all these, Sherry could not bring herself to like construction then.

Canadian residential contractor Sherry wearing gray helmets. Photo: @sherryholmes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who are Sherry Holmes' siblings?

Her sister's name is Amanda, while her brother is called Mike Holmes Jr. Mike took a three-year carpentry program at George Brown College. He and Sherry have been in the construction business for a long time and are passionate about their job. Also, their achievements encourage women and young people to pursue careers in the skilled trades.

What do Mike Holmes' daughters do?

Sherry is a residential builder, motivational speaker, and home designer. She works with her brother and dad on construction TV shows. On the other hand, Amanda is not much into construction like her siblings. Additionally, she loves a low-key lifestyle, and details about her career are unknown to the public.

Career history

Sherry Holmes was not so interested in skilled trades jobs growing up. She wanted to work in skilled trades only on the weekends, not as a full-time career. As time passed, her father's influence and other factors made her love construction work. She has appeared in her dad’s television shows, Holmes Inspection, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes on Homes, and Holmes: Next Generation on the DIY network since 2009.

Sherry Holmes standing between her brother and father, Photo: @sherryholmes

Source: Facebook

Sherry was 16 when she joined her dad's breakout series, Holmes on Homes, as a production assistant. In 2008, Mike Holmes' daughter joined his Make it Right crew, which volunteered to help New Orleans residents reconstruct their homes after Hurricane Katrina.

Narrating about her New Orleans experience in an interview, Sherry said,

It was all quick. It was crazy hot. I had no idea what I was doing. I was the only girl on site. I was going to learn from people. And that was that.

Her desire to command respect from male counterparts in the construction industry also propelled her to hone her skills. Most considered her the weakest, but she proved them wrong by becoming one of the best workers on her team.

Besides appearing on her dad's shows, Sherry has been featured in the Canadian series Holmes 911 on CTV Life. Up next, HGTV’s Home to Win, and Holmes Family Effect on CTV.

Sherry doing her construction work. Photo: @sherryholmes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is Sherry Holmes' net worth?

Sherry Holmes' net worth is around $1 million. She is arguably one of the wealthiest Canadian women in the skills trade sector. Mike Holmes' daughter has accumulated wealth by working as a construction contractor on most days and a home designer part-time.

Sources estimate Mike Holmes is worth $30 million. He began learning construction at age six from his father. The Canadian home improvement contractor/TV show host started his first contracting company at 19 and a renovation company at 21. His three children have all appeared on his TV shows.

When did Sherry Holmes have a brain tumor?

Doctors did a CT scan on Sherry in 2002 and detected a brain tumor that caused severe headaches. She underwent surgical treatment and has completely healed from the condition.

Sherry Holmes's illness inspired her father to support hospitals in his hometown, Halton Hills. Mike Holmes initiated numerous fundraisers, including the Investing in Care campaign at the Georgetown Hospital.

Sherry and Blake take a photo near the ocean on their wedding day. Photo: @sherryholmes

Source: Instagram

What kind of brain tumor did Sherry Holmes have?

The family did not share in-depth details about Sherry Holmes' brain tumor. Her father only told the media that the growth made her experience headaches. Sherry had a successful surgery and has recovered fully.

Who is Sherry Holmes married to?

She is married to Blake Steed. Sherry Holmes' wedding took place on 12th December 2018 in St. Lucia. Family, close friends, and colleagues attended the colorful event.

Is Sherry Holmes still married?

Sherry and Blake Steed have been married for over four years.

Who was Sherry Holmes' first husband?

Mike Holmes' daughter has only been married to Blake Steed. They dated for several years before having a wedding in 2018.

Sherry Holmes carries a plate of cookies and a carpet. Photo: @sherryholmes (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is Sherry Holmes' baby's name?

Sherry's first child, Cali Kay Holmes Steed, was born on 21st April 2019. She welcomed , Oaklyn Summer, on 6th October 2021. Blake and Sherry Holmes' kids have an age gap of about two years.

What is Sherry Holmes' height?

Sherry is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters) tall, weighs about 56 kg (117 lbs., and has medium blonde hair and hazel eyes.

What is Sherry Holmes' Instagram page?

Her verified Instagram account is @sherryholmes. You can also follow her official Facebook page @sherryholmes.

Sherry walking outdoors with her husband and their daughters. Photo: @sherryholmes

Source: Facebook

Facts about Sherry Holmes

She is a world traveler and adventurer.

Sherry loves dogs and owns one.

She incorporates workouts into her busy daily schedule.

Working out makes her active and gives her more energy to play with her children.

She had been taking her daughters to her jobs since they were born.

Sherry Holmes has been making impressive moves in the construction field. She inspires women who are hesitant to pursue a career in skilled trades. Sherry and her family are on a mission to bring positive change to their community through construction.

