Kaizer Chiefs have played three matches so far in their pre-season tour in the Netherlands, and have been defeated in all three fixtures.

The lost their first match against Vitesse 2-1 with Reeve Forsler who just returned from injury scoring the Glamour Boys' only goal, and they followed it up with a 4-0 loss against Utretch.

Nasreddine Nabi's side lost to NEC Nijmegen in their last match to make it three successive loss. The club fans are not happy with their team's performance as it looks like there's no improvement in their team.

Moses Mbogo while chatting with Briefly News shared his thoughts on Kaizer Chiefs performance in their pre-season tour in the Netherlands.

"Firstly, Kaizer Chiefs haven't shown any sign of improvement from what they were last season," he said in his opening remarks.

"Saw their first game against Vitesse, and they were playing like a disjointed team, and I wasn't surprised they were hammered 4-0 by Utrecht.

"While most of us would agree they are just friendly games and still early to judge, the team need to show some signs of improvement that would convince the fans that their team might not be there yet, but they are putting up a good performance that would lead to something."

Source: Briefly News