What does Kathryn Adams Limbaugh do for a living? All about Rush Limbaugh's wife

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's marriage to Rush Limbaugh thrust her to fame. Her late husband was an acclaimed media personality and conservative political commentator. Where is Kathryn Adams Limbaugh today?

After marrying Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh became one of the most successful women. Peruse these details as they unpack what we know about her.

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's profile summary and bio

Full name Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Gender Female Date of birth 19th December 1976 Age 46 years old (as of June 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity American Religion Christianity Profession Author, event planner and illustrator Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 metres) Weight 55 kilograms (124 pounds) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Rush Limbaugh Parents Penny and Richard Rogers Siblings 3 (Richard Jr, Jonathan and Wendy Hazel)

How old is Kathryn Adams Limbaugh?

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's age is 46 years as of June 2023. She was born on 19th December 1976 in Massachusetts, United States. She is Richard Rogers and Penny's daughter and is related to President John Adams, one of America's founders.

Kathryn's father served in the US Army. He died on 19th June 2018 due to pancreatic cancer. Her mother worked as a former worker at State Development.

Where is Kathryn Limbaugh from?

Kathryn grew up alongside her three siblings, Richard Jr, Jonathan and Wendy Hazel. The family lived in London, Hawaii and Rio de Janeiro, thanks to her father's job.

What does Kathryn Limbaugh do for a living?

Kathryn has expressed interest in different fields, including acting, event planning and authoring. She organised the Super Bowl event in Miami and VIP sporting events.

As an actor, she was featured in Moments of Confusion in 1998 and Vampire of Sorority Row in 1999. She also co-authored Rush Revere's books, the American Revolution: Time Travel Adventures with Exceptional Americans and Rush Revere.

What is Kathryn Limbaugh doing now?

Kathryn was also her husband's business partner. They set up and ran Two If by Tea, a line of bottled iced tea. They also ran Kathryn and Rush Hudson Limbaugh Holding (KAHRL).

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's spouses

Kathryn dated Rush Limbaugh for three years before they tied the knot on 5th June 2010 in a private wedding ceremony. Elton John entertained the wedding guests during the ceremony.

Rush was previously married and divorced thrice. He married Roxy Maxine at 26, and Roxy filed for divorce in 1980. In 1983 Rush married Michelle Sixta, although they divorced in 1990. He later married Marta Fitzgerald in 1994 and separated in 2004. They finalised their divorce later that year.

Was Kathryn Adams Limbaugh married before?

Unlike her husband, who was married thrice before they met, Kathryn was never married before. Neither has she remarried after her husband's death.

Rush Limbaugh's death

Rush, a former cigarette and cigar smoker, was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in January 2020. He announced his diagnosis in February during his radio show. In his final show on 2nd February 2021, he said,

I wasn't expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, I have some problems, but I'm feeling pretty good.

Rush Limbaugh died on 17th February 2021 at the age of 70. Kathryn Limbaugh announced Rush's passing saying it was due to lung cancer.

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's net worth

Kathryn is one of the most successful celebrity wives. She was worth $1.5 million in 2021, although updates about her worth are not publicly available. Considering the value of Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's house, she could be worth several million dollars.

Sources reveal, as of June 2023, Rush Limbaugh's net worth is approximately $600 million. He made his wealth from his illustrious career as a radio host. For nearly two decades, he was one of the highest-paid radio hosts for attracting an audience of over 15 million weekly listeners.

Who inherited Rush Limbaugh's money?

In 2021, sources alleged that Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's inheritance included her late husband's mansion, valued at $51 million then and situated in Palm Beach. The property was Rush's permanent residence after leaving New York in 2010.

Rush previously picked the home as his vacation home for $3.98 million, although the property's value increased 13 times at the time of his death.

Kathryn Adams Limbaugh's news

According to a March 2023 publication, Kathryn sold the Palm Beach mansion in 2022. She allegedly listed it for $150 million to $170 million and sold it for $155 million.

Besides her affiliation with Rush Limbaugh, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh has carved a career as an author, event planner and businesswoman. She prefers living away from the limelight despite the attention she commands.

