The untold truth about Erin Payne, Jake Johnson’s wife: everything to know

Erin Payne is an award-winning American painter best known as the wife of Jake Johnson, a renowned Hollywood star. In 2012, Erin received the New American Painting Reader’s Choice Award for her talent. She has been married to Jake Johnson for nearly two decades.

Erin Payne is a talented painter who has collaborated with several prominent artists, such as John O’Brien, Roland Reiss and Cole James. She has displayed her artwork in numerous exhibitions, including the OBJCT Gallery and the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art.

Full name Erin Payne Nickname Erin Date of birth Female Age 52 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace San Diego, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Claremont Graduate University, Evergreen State College Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Jake Johnson Children Rachel and Dan Johnson Profession Painter, writer, artist Famous for Being Jake Johnson's wife Net worth $6 million

How old is Erin Payne?

Erin Payne (aged 52 as of 2023) was born on 8 September 1971 in San Diego, United States of America. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

How did Erin Payne and Jake Johnson meet?

Erin and Jake met in the early 2000s, long before he began his acting career. In 2005 they moved in together. They married in 2006 at a private wedding.

Erin Payne’s children

Jake and Erin share two children. The twins were born in 2014 and are 9 years old as of 2023. The names of their daughters have not been verified.

What does Erin Payne do for a living?

Erin, an artist graduated from Claremont Graduate University as a Master of Fine Arts. As per IMDb, she has landed roles in various art departments, handling sculpting, art direction and scenic artistry. Here are some of the films and series Payne has worked on:

Shadow: Dead Riot (2006)

(2006) The Happening (2008)

(2008) The Lovely Bones (2009)

(2009) Shutter Island (2010)

(2010) The Last Airbender (2010)

(2010) The Other Guys (2010)

What is Jake Johnson famous for?

The American actor, comedian, film producer and screenwriter is best known for his role in the film New Girl, in which he was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. Some of his other acting credits include:

Film Year Paper Heart 2009 Get Him to the Greek 2010 Safety Not Guaranteed 2012 The Mummy 2017 Tag 2018 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2018

Erin Payne’s Instagram

Despite extensive research, we could not find Erin’s official Instagram account. She has a website where she showcases her artwork. Erin's husband has a verified Instagram profile with over 1.6 million followers as of 22 May 2023.

How much is Erin Payne’s net worth?

As of 2023, Erin’s net worth is estimated at $6 million. She has accumulated this wealth from a successful career as an artist and writer. As per sources, Jake Johnson's net worth is $10 million.

Erin Payne rose to fame following her relationship and eventual marriage to the renowned actor Jake Johnson. However, besides this, she has created a name for herself in the entertainment industry as an artist.

