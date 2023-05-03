How did Eboni K. Williams make her money? All about the lawyer and TV host

Eboni K. Williams is an American TV host, author and lawyer best known for her appearance on season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City. In 2017 she co-hosted a talk show on WABC Radio and Fox News Specialists. Williams co-hosts the hip-hop show State of the Culture on Revolt TV alongside Joe Budden, Remy Ma and Brandon Jenkins.

Eboni began her professional experience in Louisiana in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. She clerked for the Louisiana Secretary of State and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office as a law student. In 2020, she made history as the first African-American on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Eboni K. Williams' profile summary and bio

Full name Eboni K. Williams Nickname Eboni Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1983 Age 40 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Education University of North Carolina, Loyola University Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 58 Weight in pounds 128 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Profession Lawyer, TV host and author Net worth $3 million Social media profiles Instagram Facebook Twitter

How old is Eboni K. Williams?

Eboni K. Williams (aged 40 as of 2023) was born on 9 September 1983 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. Her zodiac sign is Virgo.

What ethnicity is Eboni K. Williams?

The renowned Attorney has African-American ethnic roots and was raised by a single mother. Information about Eboni K. Williams' father or siblings remains unknown.

Education

The television personality received her Bachelor of Arts in Communications and African American studies at the University of Carolina. She is also an alumnus of Loyola University New Orleans College of Law, where she received her Juris Doctor.

Who is Eboni K. Williams dating?

The reality TV star is single after breaking off her 4-year engagement to Steve Glenn. The ex-couple broke up during the self-isolation period.

What does Eboni K Williams do for a living?

In 2008, Williams provided legal counsel in family law and civil litigation as a public defender. She represented clients in drug, homicide and other federal cases. In addition, Williams was a reporter for CBS News and a contributor for Fox News, with appearances on The O'Reilly Factor, Hannity, The Five and Outnumbered.

In 2017, Eboni released her best-selling memoir, Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance and Success. She serves on the Board of Directors for Safe Horizon and is a member of Alpha Kappa Sorority.

How much is Eboni K. Williams' net worth?

As of 2023, Williams has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She has accumulated this fortune thanks to her successful TV host and lawyer career.

Eboni K. Williams' profiles

Eboni commands a huge fan base across all her social media platforms.

She has 264k Instagram followers, 78.3k Twitter followers and 26k Facebook followers.

No longer in the courtroom, Eboni K. Williams remains a fierce advocate for liberty and life. She breaks down controversial issues, such as judicial discretion, with a legal scholar's lens. The television sensation is a figure to keep an eye on.

