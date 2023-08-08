Damaris Phillips' husband, Darrick Wood, is a man who wears many hats

Darrick Wood is an American curriculum developer, teacher and radio personality. In addition, he is a celebrity spouse best known as Damaris Phillips' husband. A renowned chef and television personality, Damaris won the ninth season of the Food Network Star series in 2013. The couple has been married for eight years and enjoys marital bliss.

Darrick Wood is not active on social media. Photo: @chefdphillips on Instagram (modified by author)

Despite his wife's prominence, Wood lives one of the most private and grounded lifestyles. An in-depth analysis reveals lesser known details about him.

Darrick Wood's profile and bio summary

Full name Darrick Wood Nickname Darrick Gender Male Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Earlham College, Antioch College, Univesity of Michigan Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Damaris Phillips Profession Curriculum developer, teacher and radio personality Net worth $200,000

How old is Darrick Wood?

Darrick Wood's exact date of birth and age remains a mystery. He prefers keeping details about his personal life under wraps. His height is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres). He features dark brown hair and eyes.

Wood attended Earlham College, where he majored in Physics, Philosophy and Mathematics. He later enrolled at the University of Michigan, pursuing intensive Hindi language literature and education.

Professional career

Damaris Phillips at the Food Network's 20th birthday celebration at Pier 92 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Darrick works as a gallery teaching manager at the Speed Art Museum, a curriculum developer at Discovery Education and a host on MXOX's show Inside A Question. Additionally, he runs and owns Curiosity Ed, a company creating content-rich programs.

How much is Darrick Wood's net worth?

According to Married Wiki, Darrick has an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful careers as a curriculum developer, teacher and radio host.

Damaris Phillips at the Build Studio in New York City, USA. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Darrick Wood's profiles

The celebrity husband is not active on social media. He does not have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Who is Damaris Phillips?

The American chef rose to stardom for hosting the Food Network show Southern at Heart for five seasons from 2013 to 2016. She then moved on to co-host Southern and Hungry on Cooking Channel.

Phillips hosted The Bobby and Damaris Show in 2018. She frequently appears as a judge and competing chef on Guy's Grocery Games.

How old is Damaris Phillips?

Damaris Phillips (aged 43 as of 2023) was born on 8 December 1980 in Lexington, Kentucky, USA.

How did Damaris Phillips and Darrick Wood meet?

It was love at first time when the duo stumbled upon each other at one of their mutual friend's wedding. Shortly after, they began dating. On 13 June 2015, the couple tied the knot in a colourful wedding in Louisville, Kentucky, USA. They have yet to welcome their first child.

Damaris Phillips at the Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Damaris Phillips' net worth

As of 2023, Damaris has an alleged net worth of $4 million. Her earnings primarily come from her careers as a chef and television personality.

Darrick Wood gained notoriety for being Damaris Phillips' husband. He prefers life away from the limelight that comes with being a celebrity spouse. He also avoids social media.

