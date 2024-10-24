PSL club SuperSport United said the side will not be able to afford free agent Keagan Dolly, who is training with the squad

The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder had hopes of joining SuperSport, but the Pretoria club said current finances would not allow the move to happen

Local football fans said on social media that Dolly must consider lowering his salary demands while there are questions about his physical shape

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

Due to financial restraints, former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly will not join SuperSport United soon.

Coach Gavin Hunt said SuperSport cannot afford the 31-year-old, who has been training with the squad since his release from Chiefs.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Dolly has been priced out of a move to Gavin Hunt's SuperSport United side. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and SuperSportFC/Twitter.

Source: UGC

Previous reports suggested Dolly earned a salary of R1 million at Chiefs, which has heavily affected his chances of finding a new club.

Keagan Dolly will not join SuperSport United

Hunt opens up about Dolly in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Hunt said the club cannot afford to sign Dolly, even though the player has been a valuable addition during training.

Hunt said:

"I can't, financially, the club will not sign him. For now, he adds numbers [in training] to make it seven-v-seven; otherwise, it is five-v-five. So, at least they make seven- v-seven or eight-v-eight in a small-sided game."

Fans say Dolly needs to make changes

Local football fans said on social media that Dolly must continue working hard in training while he should consider lowering his salary demands.

Zolisa Mateyise said Dolly can be helpful at SuperSport:

"Dolly can be used as a creative midfielder because he is lethal when it comes to pinpoint passes."

Vho-Edmond Matatiele Nangwe is pessimistic:

"He is finished."

Phatela P Mothapo says Dolly has been spoilt:

"He is still enjoying those millions from Amakhosi. He is bigger than himself."

Bee Byte says there is another issue:

"He's got a rugby body. The coach won't sign him."

Mofokeng M Jnr advised Hunt:

"You will lose games till you understand that you need to sign players."

SuperSport United sign a former Mamelodi Sundowns star

As reported by Briefly News, SuperSport United have officially signed former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Abubeker Nassir.

The Ethiopian striker has been training with the PSL side for months before signing a one-year deal at the club struggling for goals this season.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News