Kaizer Chiefs Legend Discloses Why Dolly Is Yet to Find New Club in PSL

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela has disclosed why it is a tedious task for Keagan Dolly to find a new club in the Premier Soccer League since leaving the Soweto giants at the end of last season.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star was released by Kaizer Chiefs alongside Siyethemba Sithebe and Sifiso Hlanti before Nasreddine Nabi's arrival as the club's new manager.

The 31-year-old attacker was reportedly one of the top earners at the Glamour Boys during his time at the club.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tsepo Masilela explains why Keagan Dolly is finding it difficult to get a new club in the Premier Soccer League. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Why it's difficult for Dolly to find a new club in PSL

In an interview with the SoccerBeatZA podcast, as per GOAL, Masilela claimed players who previously represented one of the top sides in the Betway Premiership (Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates) will always find it difficult to join another club in the league due to their earnings.

The former Bafana Bafana star believes Dolly's earnings during his time with Kaizer Chiefs could be one reason he's still unattached.

"I think when you are coming from a team like Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates, the first thing that comes to their (teams) minds is that this player was earning a lot of money," he said.

"Before they even approached you, they had already deduced that this player would need a lot of money only because you were playing for Amakhosi. It happened to me after leaving the Soweto-based side; I had to stay for a couple of months.

"For Dolly, there were talks that he was earning over a million at Amakhosi, and he said all those numbers were wrong. So it put pressure on him as a player, like how people and his teammates look at him."

