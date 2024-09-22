Pirates Legend Sends Strong Warning to Kaizer Chiefs Concerning Sirino

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has warned Nasreddine Nabi and the Kaizer Chiefs about their new signing, Gaston Sirino.

The Uruguayan playmaker joined the Glamour Boys on a free transfer after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns this summer.

The former Sundowns star started Kaizer Chiefs' first game of the season in the Premier Soccer League and led them to a 2-1 win over newly promoted side Marumo Gallants F.C. last weekend.

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Benedict Vilakazi sends warning to Kaizer Chiefs concerning their new signing, Gaston Sirino. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Vilakazi warns Kaizer Chiefs over Sirino

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Vilakazi believes the Kaizer Chiefs need to avoid the same fate they suffered during Khama Billiat and Keagan Dolly's time at the club, which is now with Sirino.

The Orlando Pirates legend claimed the Uruguayan star would need support to deliver at the Naturena. He believes that if Amakhosi doesn't give him the proper support, he might end up like other quality players who have previously joined the club.

"If you look at the goals that Chiefs have scored, they came from him, so it tells you about his influence," Vilakazi said.

"I was not surprised that he fitted in because I know he is a good player. Good players need an opportunity to express themselves, but my worry is the lack of support. If he does not get the support, he will be in the same situation as Castro, Billiat, and Dolly.

"To me, it looks like we are the ones killing them instead of helping them to help the team achieve things."

