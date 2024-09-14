Kaizer Chiefs began the 2024-25 Betway Premiership on a good note as they came back from a goal down to defeat Marumo Gallants 2-1 in their first game of the season.

The Glamour Boys conceded first in the game, but a goal in each half gave the Amakhosi the deserved win over the newly promoted side on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The match was Nasreddine Nabi's first official game, and his tactical approach was evident as he ended a five jinx of not winning their PSL opener.

Kaizer Chiefs players celebrate their goal during Premier Soccer League match against Marumo Gallants on Saturday, September 14, 2024. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

Kaizer Chiefs defeat Gallants in PSL opener

Kaizer Chiefs started the game brightly, but the home side scored the match's first goal after Sekela Sithole's shot was deflected off Ignacio Manuel past Fiacre Ntwari in the 8th minute.

Amakhosi replied in the 16th minute as Mduduzi Shabalala lobbed the ball past Washington Arubi after a beautiful pass from Gaston Sirino.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star continued to impress in the game, creating several scoring chances for his teammates.

The first 45 minutes ended in a 1-1 draw, with both teams having a good turnout. The visitors started the second period on a good note, but a free-kick attempt from Sirino in the 52nd minute was saved by former Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.

The former Nigerian international also pulled off another world-class save in the 63rd minute as he stopped a solid attempt from Ranga Chivaviro.

The home side was reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes left to play after Joseph Malongoane was shown a straight red for a last-ditch tackle on Wandile Duba.

Second-half substitute Mfundo Vilakazi was the matchwinner. He slotted a delicious shot in the 77th minute after a fantastic play from Sirino and Duba.

