The Soweto-based side are one of the top clubs interested in pricing the South African international away from Polokwane City this transfer window

The Bafana Bafana forward was reportedly tipped to move to North Africa like Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo did this summer

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director and former player Kaizer Motaung Jr. has opened up about Amakhosi's talks with Polokwane City this summer regarding the services of South African international Oswin Appollis.

The Glamour Boys have shown interest in signing the Bafana Bafana star from Premier Soccer League rivals amid links with other top clubs in the South African league and also sides in North Africa.

The 23-year-old scored a brace in South Africa's 3-2 win over South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, which brought back the talks of him moving to Kaizer Chiefs this summer.

Motaung Jr breaks silence on Chiefs talks for Appollis

Appollis was tipped to move abroad and join a North African club like Bafana Bafana teammates Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo who did the same this summer.

Polokwane is said to have decided to sell the Bafana Bafana forward to PSL rivals after talks with the North African giants failed.

Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs have not hidden their interest in bringing the South African international to Naturena before the transfer window closes, with Motaung Jr. echoing the clubs' intention.

According to iDiskiTimes, Motaung Jr. confirmed that Appollis is a player Kaizer Chiefs would like to have in their squad this summer in an interview with Robert Marawa on Radio 947.

"Of course, he's a top player. But we rarely speak about players from other teams," the Kaizer Chiefs sporting director said.

"The chairman of Polokwane City is our colleague. Sometimes, talking about players of other clubs could cause unnecessary instability at the club and in the player's mind."

Kaizer Jr. also confirmed that Amakhosi are not only in talks with Polokwane City for Appollis; they are also monitoring other players in the club.

"What I can say about Appollis is I don't know any club in the country who wouldn't want to sign Oswin. We know we need to get the best talent to achieve our goals. He's a top player, and we're working tirelessly to bring top players to the club," he added.

"We'd love to have him; we've had talks with the chairman of Polokwane City, not only about Oswin but also about other players. It's a process that's ongoing.

"I understand when coaches get frustrated if clubs mention their players in the media. We respectfully don't do that, but it doesn't mean we're not working as hard as possible to bring these top talents."

