Kaizer Chiefs Legend Hails 2 Pirates Stars After Bafana’s Win Over South Sudan

South Africa are back to winning ways as they defeated South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

A late goal from Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha sealed all three points for Bafana Bafana

A former Kaizer Chiefs player has shared his thoughts on the game, while hailing two Buccaneers stars

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has praised two Orlando Pirates stars for their performance in Bafana Bafana's victory over South Sudan on Tuesday afternoon.

The South African men's national team drew their first group game in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Uganda over the weekend but claimed their first win with a 3-2 victory over the Bright Stars at the Juba Stadium.

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis scored a first-half brace in the game, but a late goal from Thalente Mbatha sealed all three points for Hugo Broos' side.

Kaizer legend Doctor Khumalo praises two Orlando Pirates star after South Africa's 3-2 win over South Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Photo: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

Khumalo hails two Pirates stars

According to iDiskiTimes, Khumalo, on SABC1, shared his thoughts on South Africa's victory over South Sudan and admitted it was a difficult tie for the Mzansi men's team.

"This game was a tough tie. I thought we were just sailing, and that's it," the Bafana Bafana legend said.

"What made us better is the composure and belief in our abilities. We were playing to our strengths and not to the opponents' strengths.

"And we have players we can introduce, like Mokwana and Mofokeng, that changed the game's complexion. That's how the game is supposed to be; the bench is supposed to win games for you."

The Bafana Bafana legend hailed Thalente Mbatha and Relebohile Mofokeng for their contribution to South Africa's win over the Bright Stars.

"I also thought of Mofokeng on the left-hand side; it paid dividends because Mofokeng is like an outright winger. But again, credit to Mbatha because it seems like he's our match-winner," he added.

"It raises the question – do we now have to rely on Orlando Pirates players because they played more competitive games."

Fans react to Bafana's win over South Sudan

Briefly News earlier reported that Mzansi fans reacted on South Africa's victory over the Bright Stars in South Sudan on Tuesday.

Mbatha was the hero once against for the Bafana Bafana as they bagged all three points away from home.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News