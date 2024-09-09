Kaizer Chiefs Legend Wants Orlando Pirates Star in Bafana Bafana Squad

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo has named Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa, the player he wants in the Bafana Bafana squad under Hugo Broos.

The Belgian tactician has excluded the Buccaneers striker from his team despite winning the Golden Boot last season in the Premier Soccer League.

Broos prefers the likes of Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, and Evidence Makgopa rather than calling up the 27-year-old striker.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo explains why Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa deserves a place in Bafana Bafana squad. Photo: Oupa Bopape.

Source: Getty Images

Khumalo wants Mabasa in Bafana squad

According to iDiskiTimes, in an interview with DNA Podcast, Khumalo clarified some things he has observed in the South African national team under Broos.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Bafana Bafana legend believes Mabasa deserved a place in the team as he's currently on top of his game.

"He's on top of his game and I would've loved to see him being part of the national team," the former South African international said.

"Because these boys go out and give us results at the end of the day, we always tell them 'do well in your club for you to be selected in the national team'. But here we have Mabasa, who has not been selected for the national team."

Khumalo, despite making a case for Mabasa, admitted that the decision of the players who will be called up to the Bafana Bafana squad still depends on the coach, who will always select those who fit into his philosophy.

"But like I said, the coach will have to choose players that he strongly believes will suit the system he wants to play," he added.

"Because he cannot sacrifice his philosophy for an individual for that matter. From all the players he's called, Mabasa is a link, a reference, and the one that can bulldoze centrally."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News