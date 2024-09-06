Broos Explains Why Bafana Bafana Drew Against Uganda in AFCON Qualifiers

Hugo Broos has reacted to South Africa's 2-2 draw against Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener at the Orlando Stadium on Friday evening.

Burley striker Lyle Foster scored Bafana Bafana's first goal of the game before two quick goals from Denis Omedi and Rogers gave the Cranes a 2-1 lead in the second half.

On his international debut, Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha scored a late goal to salvage a draw for South Africa.

Hugo Broos reacts to Bafana Bafana's 2-2 draw against Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Broos explains why Bafana drew

According to iDiskiTimes, Broos commented on Bafana Bafana's performance against Uganda during the post-match press conference.

"I'm sitting here with mixed feelings," the former Cameroon national team coach said.

"At the one side, very happy because we at least could have a draw. On the other side, disappointed because we couldn't win the game."

The Belgian manager claimed his team could have scored more than one goal in the first half and admitted that the Cranes were sharper than Bafana Bafana.

"In the first half, we had some chances; we could've scored more than 1-0. But from the beginning, I think it was clear that Uganda was much sharper than we were," he added.

"That was something I was afraid of before the game. You see them come out of the dressing room, not sharp enough and in two, three minutes, you're 2-1 down."

