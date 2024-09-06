Broos Explains Why Bafana Bafana Drew Against Uganda in AFCON Qualifiers
Hugo Broos has reacted to South Africa's 2-2 draw against Uganda in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying opener at the Orlando Stadium on Friday evening.
Burley striker Lyle Foster scored Bafana Bafana's first goal of the game before two quick goals from Denis Omedi and Rogers gave the Cranes a 2-1 lead in the second half.
On his international debut, Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha scored a late goal to salvage a draw for South Africa.
Broos explains why Bafana drew
According to iDiskiTimes, Broos commented on Bafana Bafana's performance against Uganda during the post-match press conference.
"I'm sitting here with mixed feelings," the former Cameroon national team coach said.
"At the one side, very happy because we at least could have a draw. On the other side, disappointed because we couldn't win the game."
The Belgian manager claimed his team could have scored more than one goal in the first half and admitted that the Cranes were sharper than Bafana Bafana.
"In the first half, we had some chances; we could've scored more than 1-0. But from the beginning, I think it was clear that Uganda was much sharper than we were," he added.
"That was something I was afraid of before the game. You see them come out of the dressing room, not sharp enough and in two, three minutes, you're 2-1 down."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.