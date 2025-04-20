Orlando Pirates have put themselves in a difficult position in their CAF Champions League semi-final clash against Pyramids FC after playing out a goalless draw in the first leg of the tie.

The Soweto giants failed to make use of their home advantage and had the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to thank for not going 2-0 down heading into the second leg, as the Egyptian giants had two goals ruled out.

Briefly News outlines three players who can make the difference for Orlando Pirates when they travel to Egypt to face Pyramids in the return leg this weekend.

Three players who can make the difference for Pirates against Pyramids

1. Relebohile Mofokeng

The South African international has been one of the best players for Pirates this season across all competitions and has scored crucial goals.

The 20-year-old had a couple of chances in the first leg but was unable to convert them, as Pyramids' defenders were solid throughout the 90 minutes.

Mofokeng is expected to be in the starting line-up for the second leg in Egypt and could be the difference-maker for Jose Riveiro’s side in attack. His dribbling ability, pace, and chance creation will be vital in the return leg.

2. Patrick Maswanganyi

Maswanganyi has been one of the main creative outlets for Pirates this season, and his brilliance will be needed once again against the Egyptian side.

Pirates have already won three times in North Africa in the CAF Champions League this season, and Tito could help lead them to a fourth victory this weekend at the 30 June Stadium.

3. Kabelo Dlamini

Dlamini started the first leg on the bench, with Mohau Nkota preferred in the starting line-up by Riveiro.

The 28-year-old’s dribbling ability and playmaking skills are among the tools Pirates will need to break down the Pyramids defence in Cairo.

