Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semifinal first leg at the FNB Stadium

The match was marked by VAR drama, sparking frustration among Egyptian giants' players and their fans present at the stadium

The Buccaneers struggled to break down a resolute Pyramids defence despite creating several some promising chances

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came to the rescue for Orlando Pirates as they were held by Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semi-final first leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Buccaneers, who are chasing a historic quadruple this season, were hoping to take a home advantage into the second leg in Egypt next week, but the visitors had plans to frustrate them in front of their fans.

The Egyptian giants had the ball in the back of the net twice, but both goals were disallowed by VAR, and the home side failed to create a clear-cut chance.

Pirates held by Pyramids in CAF Champions League semis first leg

Orlando Pirates had possession early in the match, and in the 11th minute, they had their first shot on target.

South African midfielder Thalente Mbatha drew a good save out of Pyramids FC goalkeeper Ahmed El Shenawy with a wonderful effort.

Patrick Maswanganyi had a go in the 15th minute from outside the box, but his shot was sent wide, and the scoreline remained goalless.

The Sea Robbers' goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was called into action in the 21st minute, and the South African international made no mistake as he made an important stop.

On the stroke of half-time, Pyramids FC thought they'd taken the lead after Fiston Mayele made good use of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's mistake to get the ball past Chaine, but the goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

The first half ended goalless, with the visitors posing more of a threat to the hosts' goal, and their goal being disallowed by VAR.

Pirates found themselves in trouble on the hour mark after Deon Hotto, one of the top earners at the club, made a mistake in his own half, but a good run from Deano van Rooyen saved the blushes of the Namibian international by making a superb tackle to stop Mostafa Fathi from scoring.

Mayele, was close to scoring the first goal of the game in the 61st minute as Pyramids continued to put more pressure on Pirates, but the striker couldn't direct his header past Chaine.

Makhaula was high up on the pitch and tried an audacious effort from long range, but he couldn't trouble El Shenawy in Pyramids' goal.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net in the 85th minute, but after a VAR check, the goal was chalked off for handball.

