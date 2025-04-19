Kaizer Chiefs extended their winless league run to five matches after a goalless stalemate against Chippa United in Gqeberha

Despite the draw, Chiefs remain eighth on the Betway Premiership log but are just one point ahead of Chippa, who have two games in hand

Stanley Nwabali and Bruce Bvuma delivered standout performances, making crucial saves to keep the match scoreless

Kaizer Chiefs’ hopes of finishing the Betway Premiership campaign in a strong position took a fresh dent on Saturday night, as they were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha. The result stretched Amakhosi’s winless league run to five matches — three draws and two losses — and leaves them clinging to eighth spot on the log with 31 points after 25 games. Chippa, in ninth, remain one point behind but have two games in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs held to a goalless draw by Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Missed opportunity after Cup momentum

Chiefs came into the match riding high on confidence following their 2–1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, a result that secured their place in the final against Orlando Pirates. The Soweto giants were hoping to ride that momentum into league form and push closer to a top-eight finish. But once again, their lack of cutting edge in front of goal proved costly.

Stalemate at Nelson Mandela Bay

The opening half saw Chiefs enjoy the better chances, with Wandile Duba and captain Yusuf Maart both testing Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who stood firm. In response, the Chilli Boys also created a few openings, but neither side could find the breakthrough before the break. Chiefs dominated possession but lacked the final pass and finishing touch to trouble the hosts consistently. The second half followed a similar pattern — both sides showed attacking intent, but it was the goalkeepers who stood out. Chiefs' Bruce Bvuma denied Giovanni Philander with a strong stop in the 63rd minute, while Nwabali was equally impressive in shutting out Pule Mmodi one-on-one.

Fan teactions after frustrating draw

Black Botho

"Nabi is useless 🤞🏿 No plan against ordinary or even weak teams, I've also noticed favoritism on certain players. If @KaizerChiefs finish in the top 8 it will be grace not hardwork."

Sergeant Major

"So even the guy who became a hero and suddenly a quality after scoring against Sundowns didn’t see the net tonight 👀"

Khunaner

"Back to square one... nothing serious about Chiefs as a team only talkative supporters are serious about celebration"

