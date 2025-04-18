Orlando Pirates are chasing a historic quadruple, having already won the MTN8, reached the Nedbank Cup final, sit second in the league, and face Pyramids FC in the CAF Champions League semi-finals

Football analyst Brighton Bafana credits their success to squad depth, discipline, and tactical maturity, highlighting key players like Saleng, Hotto, and Xoki

Pirates’ upcoming fixtures—against Pyramids this weekend and Kaizer Chiefs in May—could define their season and cement their place as one of the greatest squads in South African football history

Orlando Pirates are on the verge of a historic campaign. With the MTN8 already secured, a Nedbank Cup final against Kaizer Chiefs on the horizon, and a CAF Champions League semi-final clash with Pyramids FC set for this weekend, the Buccaneers have a rare quadruple in their sights.

Orlando Pirates eye rare quadruple with CAF semi-final up next and two more trophies in reach. Image: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Briefly News caught up with football analyst Brighton Bafana, who shared his insights on Pirates’ remarkable form and whether the Soweto giants can maintain their momentum in the final stretch.

A season built on consistency and grit

“It’s more than just talent—it’s discipline and depth,” Brighton said.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Pirates have shown they can compete across all competitions without losing focus.”

The Buccaneers kicked off their silverware chase by lifting the MTN8 and haven’t looked back. Currently second in the Betway Premiership, Pirates have balanced league duties with knockout football, demonstrating tactical flexibility and maturity under pressure.

Pyramids this weekend, Chiefs in May

This weekend, Pirates face Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the first leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals. It’s a crucial encounter that could define their continental ambitions.

“Pyramids are a quality side—disciplined, dangerous on the counter, and technically sound,”

Brighton noted.

“But Pirates have the pedigree and experience. It’s a test of composure.”

Domestically, the much-anticipated Nedbank Cup final against rivals Kaizer Chiefs in May adds a derby flavour to their title chase.

“Derbies are unpredictable,”

Brighton added.

“But Pirates have had the edge in recent years, and they’ll want to prove they’re the dominant force in South African football.”

Squad depth under the spotlight

Managing fatigue and injuries will be key in the coming weeks. With matches stacking up, squad rotation will become more vital than ever.

“The technical team has done well keeping players fresh,”

Brighton said.

“Guys like Saleng, Hotto, and Xoki have delivered when needed. That depth could make all the difference.”

A season that could define a generation

No matter how it ends, 2024/25 is already one of Orlando Pirates’ standout campaigns. But if they manage to add more silverware, their legacy could stretch far beyond the current squad.

“Winning three or four trophies would elevate this team to legendary status,”

Brighton concluded.

“This is a moment that could define a generation of Pirates fans.”

CAF 5-year rankings (2025):

Briefly News previously reported that South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns have climbed to 2nd place in the CAF 5-year club rankings for 2025, just behind Egypt’s Al Ahly, highlighting their dominance in African football through consistent Champions League performances and major investments.

Orlando Pirates also made the top 15 despite fewer continental appearances, while Stellenbosch FC broke into the rankings at 21st, marking a significant milestone in their CAF debut. These rankings reflect South Africa’s growing influence and depth in African club football.

Source: Briefly News