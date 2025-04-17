Mamelodi Sundowns fined US$100,000 (R1.8 million) and ordered to enforce stricter security measures for upcoming fixtures due to crowd control failures

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has issued a series of heavy sanctions to several clubs following disciplinary breaches during recent inter-club fixtures. The decisions affect South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, alongside North African clubs Esperance and MC Alger.

Sundowns penalised for crowd control breaches

Mamelodi Sundowns were fined US$100,000 (roughly R1.8 million) after being found guilty of failing to maintain adequate crowd control during a recent match. CAF has also ordered the Pretoria-based club to implement stricter security protocols for all upcoming fixtures in the competition. The ruling comes amid growing concerns over supporter conduct and the safety of match venues across the continent. CAF emphasised the need for clubs to take full responsibility for ensuring secure environments.

Pirates fined over player conduct and security failures

Orlando Pirates were hit with combined fines totalling US$70,000 (approximately R1.3 million). The sanctions were imposed for two separate breaches: the improper conduct of their players and the club’s failure to provide sufficient security at their home venue. The disciplinary committee noted that such infractions could have been avoided with more proactive planning and oversight. CAF has called on all participating clubs to reinforce behavioural expectations at all levels, both on and off the pitch.

North African clubs also face consequences

Tunisian giants Esperance were handed a substantial fine of US$150,000 (about R2.8 million) following incidents involving their supporters. While details of the behaviour were not disclosed in full, CAF stated that the punishment was in line with repeated misconduct. Meanwhile, MC Alger of Algeria were dealt a multi-layered penalty. The club must play two of their upcoming fixtures behind closed doors and pay a fine of US$40,000 (R750,000) due to unruly supporter behaviour. In addition, assistant coach Mohamed Khezrouni received a four-match suspension and a separate fine of US$100,000 (R1.8 million) for misconduct.

CAF issues final warning

The sanctions signal a broader push for accountability within African football, particularly as clubs from across the continent continue to compete on the biggest stages.

