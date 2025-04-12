Sundowns climb to the second spot behind Al Ahly, affirming their dominance in African football with consistent Champions League performances and strategic investments

Despite limited continental appearances, Pirates remain among Africa’s top 15 clubs, showcasing their pedigree and potential to rise further with continued participation

Making their CAF debut count, Stellenbosch FC is now ranked 21st—marking a major milestone for the Cape Winelands club and a sign of South Africa’s growing depth in continental football

Mamelodi Sundowns have climbed to 2nd place in the CAF 5-year club r for 2025, amassing 54 points. Only Egyptian giants Al Ahly rank higher.

This remarkable achievement highlights the Brazilians’ dominance on the continent over the last five seasons.

Their consistency in the CAF Champions League, coupled with strong financial backing and a well-built squad, has paid dividends.

Sundowns are also one of the few clubs confirmed to represent Africa at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in 2025.

CAF 5-Year Rankings (2025): South African Giants Make Bold Statement

Source: Facebook

Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch in Top 25

Orlando Pirates occupy 15th place, a respectable showing for the Buccaneers, who’ve had fewer continental campaigns but made deep runs when they did.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC enter the rankings for the first time, currently holding 21st position, a testament to their recent progress under Steve Barker.

Their CAF debut has clearly earned them points and continental respect.

CAF Top 20 Club Rankings (2025)

1. Al Ahly 2. Mamelodi Sundowns 3. Espérance de Tunis 4. Simba SC 5. Zamalek SC 6. Wydad Casablanca 7. Pyramids FC 8. USM Alger 9. RS Berkane 10. CR Belouizdad 11. Young Africans 12. Al-Hilal Omdurman 13. ASEC Mimosas 14. TP Mazembe 15. Orlando Pirates 16. Raja Casablanca 17. Petro de Luanda 18. ASFAR Rabat 19. MC Algiers 20. Sagrada Esperança

Reactions: Fans weigh in

Football Twitter and local forums lit up with reactions: Anele Myvi:

If Pirates had been consistent in CAF over the last five years, they’d be in the top five. Next season is our rise.”

Montana:

TP Mazembe not in the top 10? Time really flies. Simba SC in the top four with a squad under €5M is wild—massive respect.

Ramereo:

Pirates only have one foreign player. That ranking means a lot for homegrown talent.

Gadaffi:

Sundowns are now Africa’s most expensive squad. Motsepe meant business—now let’s see the trophies.”

Kay:

Rankings are cool, but they don’t win games. Pirates are still in it.

Zedin:

The title should’ve read: Sundowns leapfrogged Esperance. Second in Africa—serious flex.

Amu:

57 fans. 57 points. I see you, Motsepe.”

The lavish life of Cristiano Ronaldo: The most expensive things he owns

Briefly News previously reported that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, leads a life of unmatched luxury, owning some of the most expensive possessions in the world.

From multi-million-dollar homes in Madrid, Turin, and Madeira to an $18 million Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Ronaldo’s lifestyle reflects his immense success and love for opulence.

He travels in a $30 million Gulfstream G200 private jet, sports a $1.5 million watch, and even owns a 24-carat gold-plated CR7 perfume bottle.

His car collection and designer accessories further underscore his status as a global icon, both on and off the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News