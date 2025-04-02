During violent post-match clashes between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance Sportive de Tunis fans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Siboniso Masango, a Sundowns supporter, risked his own safety to save a Tunisian fan

Despite being pelted with objects by some Tunisian fans who misunderstood his intentions, Masango remained focused on the rescue, pulling the distressed man to safety

Masango later escorted the rescued man to paramedics, and they exchanged contact information

Siboniso Masango, a Mamelodi Sundowns supporter, became an overnight hero after saving an Esperance Sportive de Tunis fan during violent clashes at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The chaos erupted following a CAF Champions League match between the two teams, where rival supporters clashed outside the stadium.

The incident occurred when a Tunisian fan, fleeing from the violence, hung onto a railing high above the ground.

Fearing for his life as missiles were hurled in his direction, the man clung desperately to the railing.

An Instinctive Act of Courage

Masango, a 28-year-old from Centurion, witnessed the perilous situation while celebrating with fellow Sundowns supporters on the pitch.

Without hesitation, he rushed to the man’s aid.

I rushed to him and he said to me:

Please don’t kill me, I’m a father of three.’ He thought I was there to finish him off," Masango recalled.

The rain-soaked railing made it even harder for the man to hold on, and Masango knew that time was running out. Despite facing hostile reactions from some Tunisian fans, who mistook his intentions for aggression, Masango remained focused on the rescue.

I held his wrist to help him balance and told him to relax. I assured him I wouldn’t let him go.

Masango said. After several attempts, Masango managed to pull the man to safety, with the grateful Tunisian fan thanking him for saving his life.

"He told me, 'I will give you whatever you want,’

Masango shared.

An Emotional Moment for the Hero

Later, Masango took the rescued man to paramedics, where they exchanged contact information.

As the man prepared to return to Tunisia, he promised to stay in touch.

The emotional impact of his act of bravery didn’t hit Masango until he saw videos of the rescue circulating on social media the following morning.

I shed a tear when I realized what I had done," he confessed.

CAF Fan Violence Escalates

Briefly News previously reported that fan violence in CAF competitions has escalated following consecutive incidents in both the CAF Champions League (CAFCL) and the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC).

Just a day after clashes erupted between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance supporters at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, another violent altercation broke out involving Zamalek fans during a CAFCC match.

