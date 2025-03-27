Proceedings in the trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith were halted after Kelly Smith became ill

Advocate Rinesh Sivnarain informed the court that his client felt like she wanted to vomit

Proceedings were halted as Kelly ran to a bathroom and then further adjourned as she was unable to return

Kelly Smith became sick during proceedings and rushed out of court as she felt she needed to vomit. Image: Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE - The trial into the disappearance of Joslin Smith has been halted by another medical situation, with accused number three, Kelly Smith, taking ill.

Kelly, along with her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and their friend Steveno van Rhyn, were arrested in connection with the disappearance of the Saldanha Bay youngster. Joslin went missing from her home in Middlepos on 19 February 2024.

Proceedings adjourned as Kelly falls ill

During court proceedings on Thursday, 27 March 2025, the Judge called for a quick postponement as Kelly fell ill. Her lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, informed Judge Nathan Erasmus that his client was unwell and wanted to vomit.

Kelly could then be seen rushing off to a bathroom with her hand to her mouth to prevent herself from throwing up.

You can watch that moment below.

Proceeds unable to continue following adjournment

When proceedings did finally resume, the judge provided an update on the situation.

“I have been informed that we won’t be able to proceed immediately,” he said.

He added that to avoid people constantly going up and down to check if proceedings had resumed, he would be standing down on the matter until noon.

While he did not provide specific details for why the matter could not proceed, he did state that arrangements were being made for some items to be fetched from Langebaan.

