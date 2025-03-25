Proceedings in the Joslin Smith trial were halted as Lourencia Lombaard required medical treatment once more

Judge Nathan Erasmus noted that it wasn't the first time the witness became unwell when asked tough questions

Lombaard was being cross-examined by Kelly Smith's attorney, Rinesh Sivnarain, when she asked for a break

Proceedings in the Joslin Smith trial had to be halted as Lourencia Lombaard became ill once more, with the judge noting that it happened when she was grilled before.Brenton Geach/ Jaco Marais

WESTERN CAPE – Court proceedings in the disappearance of Joslin Smith have once again been postponed due to a medical emergency.

The State’s key witness, Lourencia Lombaard, asked for a break because she was feeling unwell just before 3 pm on 25 March 2025.

Lombaard was being cross-examined by Rinesh Sivnariain, Kelly Smith’s attorney, when she required medical treatment.

Lombaard’s medical emergency sparks reaction from judge

While being questioned by Sivnarain, Lombaard asked if she could be allowed to take a break because she was feeling light-headed.

“My lord, uhm, kan ek nie ‘n bietjie afstaan nie, my kop voel ‘n bietjie duiselig”

The request came as she was being questioned about her initial confession following her arrest in March 2024, something Judge Nathan Erasmus noted.

"It's not the first time when it came to crunch time that the witness became unwell," the judge noted.

His comment was in reference to the medical treatment she required on 19 March when she admitted to changing her story during the trial.

Court proceedings were halted early by medical emergency

He allowed her to take a break, saying that she could be excused for a while to take a breath and get some water. She was then supposed to return to the dock so cross-examination could continue until the end of proceedings for the day at 3:30 pm. This did not happen as medical personnel could be seen rushing into a room to attend to her.

Some of the court orderlies were also spotted rushing into the room, prompting the judge to postpone proceedings. Court will resume on 26 March at 8:45 am.

